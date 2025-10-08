Forget summer: This California spot just ranked America’s best boating destination

28k in the past month (up 235% this quarter), travelers are actively seeking shoulder-season getaways, and this data reveals which coastal destinations offer the best conditions. With Google searches for fall trips reaching(up 235% this quarter), travelers are actively seeking shoulder-season getaways, and this data reveals which coastal destinations offer the best conditions.

established boating destinations with marina facilities, calculating Fall Boating Scores based on temperature, rain, and optimal boating conditions. Research from BoatBooker analyzed weather patterns, water temperatures, rainfall, and sunshine hours across U.S. boating destinations during fall months. The study includedwith marina facilities, calculatingbased on temperature, rain, and optimal boating conditions.

The data reveals that California’s Channel Islands are America’s best fall boating destination, scoring 99.31 with 67°F temperatures and just 1.5 days of rain per month.

Some key findings:

The Channel Islands in California are America’s best fall boating destination, featuring an average of 67°F air temperature, 65°F water temperature, and just 1.5 days of rain per month. The best boating areas in the Channel Islands include Santa Cruz Island, Anacapa Island, and Santa Rosa Island.

Maryland dominates the East Coast with both St. Michaels and Annapolis tied for second place (94.34), proving the region is fall boating’s best-kept secret.

Four East Coast destinations achieve perfect parity, with St. Michaels, Annapolis, Jamestown, and Norwalk all earning identical 94.34 scores, proving fall conditions are consistent across the region.

Savannah, Georgia is the warmest fall boating destination, boasting 75°F water temperatures and 68°F air temperatures, making it the perfect choice for boaters seeking tropical-like conditions.

Weather conditions remain surprisingly ideal across all destinations, with 11+ hours of daily sunshine, mild to warm water temperature (57-75°F range), and minimal rainfall (under 8 days monthly).

Top 10 Best Fall Boating Destinations in the U.S.

Rank Destination State/Region Average Temperature (°F) Average Days of Rain (Day) Average Sunny Hours (Hour) Average Water Temperature (°F) Fall Boating Score 1 Channel Islands California 67.67 1.50 11.33 65.67 99.31 2 St. Michaels Maryland 59.33 7.17 11.17 63.67 94.34 2 Annapolis Maryland 59.33 7.17 11.17 63.67 94.34 2 Jamestowne Virginia 62.67 7.37 11.23 66.00 94.34 2 Norwalk Connecticut 55.33 7.53 11.10 62.33 94.34 6 Savannah Georgia 68.00 7.53 11.37 75.00 92.31 7 Mystic Connecticut 54.33 7.47 11.07 61.00 89.38 8 Greenport New York 56.33 7.53 11.10 61.67 85.41 9 Warwick Rhode Island 54.67 7.53 11.07 59.33 83.44 10 Emeryville California 61.00 3.10 11.20 57.00 83.40

Vukan Simic, a seasoned boat expert and founder of BoatBooker, shares insights on these findings:

“Fall is hands-down the best-kept secret in boat travel. While everyone’s fighting crowds and paying peak prices in summer, travelers are discovering that fall months offer the best time on the water. What really surprised us is how consistent these incredible conditions are. Every single destination in our top 10 gets over 11 hours of daily sunshine and less than 8 days of rain per month.

The travel industry has convinced everyone that beach and boating season ends after Labor Day, but our data proves the opposite. Fall offers plenty of sunshine, lower prices, fewer crowds, and honestly, some of the most beautiful coastal experiences you’ll find anywhere in America.”