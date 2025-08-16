Goa Tourism Empowers Women Through Homestay Scheme

Goa Tourism empowers Women with Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme to boost rural economy

Panaji, 16th August 2025: The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, organized an Awareness and Training Programme on the Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme at Novotel Goa Panaji, especially designed for existing and aspiring homestay owners with a strong emphasis on encouraging women to participate and thrive as entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

The formal proceedings included a lamp lighting ceremony and the exchange of flower bouquets with the dignitaries. Hon’ble Minister for Tourism Shri Rohan A. Khaunte; Director of Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik; and Managing Director, GTDC, Shri Kuldeep Arolkar; Director, Department of Information and Technology, Shri Kabir Shirgaonkar; Smt. Asmita Joshi, Public Policy Head India, AirBnB; Shri Tejas Raval, Senior Coordinator, Self Employed Woman Association (SEWA) were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting tourism beyond beaches and creating new livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

He stated “Tourism is vital for Goa, and while our coastal areas have long been connected with it, many in our villages—especially women—have not had the same exposure. Women are the backbone of every home and society, and the Homestay Scheme is a step towards empowering them, with 100 women receiving grants of ₹2 lakh each to start their own homestays. We began our ‘Goa Beyond Beaches’ journey with Ekadasha Teertha to showcase the beauty of our villages, and now we are extending it with this scheme. Goa’s unmatched culinary heritage, with its unique homemade flavours, is a magnet for tourists, and women, as ambassadors of tourism, can help make Goa the culinary capital of India. The minister also stated that the scheme will eventually be extended to urban areas as well.”

Director tourism Shri Kedar Naik stated Goa Tourism aims to strengthen the state’s economy, not just promote destinations. The focus is on offering tourists an authentic experience of the local culture and hinterlands, while also strengthening local tourism. A key objective is to enable women in rural areas to develop infrastructure that will, in turn, help boost tourism.

Smt. Diksha Namdev Tari, Deputy Director of Tourism, delivered the scheme briefing, while the event also featured presentations by partners including Airbnb, SEWA, and the IT Department, who shared practical insights on marketing, operations, and digital tools. Smt Meeta Parmar from Gujrat, a homestay owner of Meetaben’s Homestay running the business for the past 25 years, narrated her story.

As part of the felicitation, honours were presented to Jungle Trails owner Janki Rama Samkar, Tambdi Surla and Cozy Homes owner Sonia Roy Saldanha from Ponda.

The Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme aims to provide locals, especially women in the hinterland, with a sustainable livelihood opportunity by enabling them to convert part of their homes into welcoming stays for visitors. Covering hinterland talukas such as Sattari, Dharbandora, Sanguem, Bicholim, Ponda, Quepem, Canacona the scheme focuses on bringing tourism benefits to villages rich in culture, heritage, and natural beauty. By tapping into Goa’s cultural heritage, natural surroundings, and traditional hospitality, the scheme not only creates an additional source of income but also empowers women to become self-reliant, preserve local traditions, and showcase authentic Goan life to travellers.

Shri Deepak Narvekar, PRO and Dy. General Manager, GTDC, compered the event, creating a warm and engaging atmosphere. The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Smt. Diksha Namdev Tari, Dy. Director of Tourism, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, partners, participants, and the organising team for their contributions towards making the programme a success.