Government of Telangana & The Culinary Lounge Unveil India’s First Culinary and Experiential Tourism Accelerator at The August Fest 2025 held at HITEX

Hyderabad, August 10, 2025: The Government of Telangana, in partnership with Hyderabad-based The Culinary Lounge, on Aug 9th announced the launch of India’s first Culinary and Experiential Tourism Accelerator, aimed at tapping into the rapidly growing US$ 1 trillion global culinary tourism market.

Unveiled at The August Fest, the accelerator will support the next generation of culinary and cultural entrepreneurs, fostering innovation in sourcing, revival of traditions, sustainability, tech integration, and heritage preservation.

About the Accelerator

The Culinary Lounge, known for its decade-long work in corporate culinary experiences, learning programs, and cultural engagement, will lead the accelerator along with the Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC) and Network of Indian Cultural Enterprises (NICE).

The accelerator supports startups operating in the thematic areas of Culinary Tourism and Experiential Tourism with:

Access to expert networks and domain mentors

Incubator facilities and resources

Opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaboration

Focus on regional inclusion and community impact

Access to Market

Access to Funds

“This is about reimagining food not just as culture or commerce, but as critical innovation infrastructure, with both social and economic impact.”, said Gopi Byluppala, Founder & CEO, The Culinary Lounge.

Government Support & Future Plans

Meraj Faheem, CEO of the Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC), announced that the accelerator will be integrated into the state’s innovation ecosystem. “We are developing a fellowship with Hyderabad Central University to build expertise in incubation, to be rolled out across Telangana and potentially nationwide. More details will follow in the coming weeks.”, he said.

Celebrating Culture & Culinary Heritage

At the festival, a fireside chat between noted Telugu actress and playwright Jhansi Laxmi and Gopi Byluppala underscored the deep connection between food, language, textiles, and cultural heritage.

“Food, language, and heritage must work together to create a comprehensive ecosystem for promoting Telugu culture. Isolated efforts will not be as impactful.”, Jhansi said.

The discussion also introduced the idea of a Culinary & Cultural Passport for Telangana, a digital and physical companion for tourists, capturing stamps for culinary and cultural destinations of Telangana. Oragallu, Ramappa Temple, Sakinalu, Sarvapindi, Gussadi, Perni Natyam, Ananthagiri Hills etc could be part of such explorative trails designed for the passport. Gopi Byluppala shared that work on the passport is well underway, and its launch is just around the corner.

About The Culinary Lounge

Founded in 2016, The Culinary Lounge is an experiential kitchen and cultural hub, blending creativity with entrepreneurship to design corporate cook-offs, cultural experiences, and skill-based culinary programs.