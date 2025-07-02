How To Manage Your Well Being: Expert Tips As ¼ Travellers Admit To Increased Travel Anxiety

Recent studies have found that there is an increased level of anxiety amongst US business travellers.

According to a World Travel Protection survey, 32% of business travellers felt exhausted after their trips, while 30% felt stressed and 29% felt homesick. Anxiety was also highly reported at 28% of those surveyed, making it clear that travelling for work can directly impact mental health.

With that in mind, the travel experts at Booking.com for Business have revealed the best ways to preserve health and wellbeing on a business trip:

Eat healthier – 48% of travelers reported that they make a conscious effort to eat healthy on business trips as well as engaging in physical activity. Following a routine whilst away from home can help travelers feel more productive and healthier.

Connecting with colleagues—With 24% of 18-35-year-olds and 10% of those over 36 feeling lonely during business trips, it’s no surprise that 42% of international travelers actively seek connections with colleagues, compared to just 30% of domestic travelers. Reaching out to colleagues you are traveling with can help to ease loneliness.

Meditate – 43% of international travelers practice meditation to manage the stress business travelers can experience. Meditation can relieve stress by helping to ‘declutter’ the mind of thoughts that can contribute to stress.

Connecting with loved ones—50% of domestic travelers try to connect with loved ones back home to preserve their well-being, while only 29% of international travelers do so. Being alone in a different country can make you feel isolated, and ensuring you have regular contact with those back home can help to solve this.

While business travel can cause some health and wellbeing challenges, it usually offers significant benefits. By understanding the impact of business travel and adopting proactive measures, business travellers can make the most of their travel experience. Employers also play a crucial role in supporting the health and wellbeing of their employees, ensuring that the benefits of business travel outweigh the cons.

