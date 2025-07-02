How To Manage Your Well Being: Expert Tips As ¼ Travellers Admit To Increased Travel Anxiety

Recent studies have found that there is an increased level of anxiety amongst US business travellers.

According to a World Travel Protection survey, 32% of business travellers felt exhausted after their trips, while 30% felt stressed and 29% felt homesick. Anxiety was also highly reported at 28% of those surveyed, making it clear that travelling for work can directly impact mental health.

With that in mind, the travel experts at Booking.com for Business have revealed the best ways to preserve health and wellbeing on a business trip:

While business travel can cause some health and wellbeing challenges, it usually offers significant benefits. By understanding the impact of business travel and adopting proactive measures, business travellers can make the most of their travel experience. Employers also play a crucial role in supporting the health and wellbeing of their employees, ensuring that the benefits of business travel outweigh the cons.

