Jatayupara Tourism Surges in Kerala as Ramayana Movie Drives Interest in Kollam

A Legendary Battle From the Ramayana Is Bringing More Travellers to Kerala

A scene from an epic that has been told for generations is now encouraging more people to explore a remarkable destination in Kerala. Jatayupara, located in Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, is witnessing renewed tourist interest following the release of Ramayana: Part 1. The film’s portrayal of the courageous battle between Jatayu and Ravana has brought fresh attention to the Jatayu Earth’s Center, where a massive sculpture of the legendary bird stands atop a rocky hill.

The increased interest is already being noticed at the destination. According to a report published by The South First on November 11, the centre is receiving approximately 3,200–4,000 visitors daily. Its management has also indicated expectations of further growth, potentially reaching 5,000 visitors a day.

The development highlights how popular cinema can influence travel decisions, introduce cultural landmarks to new audiences and create opportunities for regional tourism businesses.

Why Jatayupara Is Attracting More Tourists

In the Ramayana, Jatayu attempts to stop Ravana from abducting Sita. Despite being overpowered in the battle, the bird’s courage and sacrifice remain among the memorable episodes of the epic.

The recent film has brought this particular episode back into public conversation. Audiences interested in the characters and locations associated with the story are showing greater curiosity about Jatayu Earth’s Center.

For many visitors, the attraction offers an opportunity to connect a familiar story with a remarkable physical landmark. Families, cultural travellers and movie enthusiasts can experience the enormous sculpture while exploring the surrounding hilltop landscape.

Visitors from other Indian states are also an important part of the destination’s tourism audience. According to the centre’s management, travellers from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka form a significant share of its visitors.

Jatayu Earth’s Center: An Iconic Attraction in Kollam

One of the biggest attractions at Jatayu Earth’s Center is its enormous bird sculpture, conceptualised and created by filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal.

Measuring approximately 200 feet in length, 150 feet in width and 70 feet in height, the structure is widely recognised as the world’s largest bird sculpture. Located on a rocky hill around 1,000 feet above sea level, it offers impressive views of the surrounding landscape.

The destination combines art, culture and tourism. Visitors can explore the sculpture, museum and 6D theatre experience, which introduces them to the story of Jatayu.

Its distinctive architecture and hilltop setting have also made it popular among photography enthusiasts and travellers looking for experiences beyond conventional sightseeing.

Adventure Tourism Adds to the Experience

Jatayu Earth’s Center is not limited to visitors interested in the Ramayana. It also offers an adventure tourism experience.

Visitors can reach the hilltop through a cable car service or designated walking routes. Activities have included ziplining, rock climbing, rappelling and other outdoor experiences, subject to operational availability.

This combination of cultural interest, adventure and natural surroundings gives Jatayupara wider tourism appeal.

For families, it offers an opportunity to explore an important cultural story. Younger travellers can enjoy outdoor activities, while photography enthusiasts can capture the dramatic landscape and the enormous sculpture.

The renewed interest following the movie could encourage more visitors to include Chadayamangalam in their Kerala travel itineraries.

How the Tourism Boom Could Benefit Local Businesses

The growing popularity of Jatayupara could have a positive impact on the wider economy of Kollam.

Hotels, homestays, restaurants, taxi operators, travel agencies and local retailers are among the businesses that could benefit from increased tourist movement.

As more travellers visit the destination, demand could grow for accommodation, local transportation, food services and guided sightseeing experiences.

There is also an opportunity for tour operators to introduce special Ramayana-themed travel packages. These could connect Jatayu Earth’s Center with other cultural and natural attractions across Kerala, encouraging visitors to spend more time in the region.

Local entrepreneurs could explore opportunities in regional cuisine, handicrafts, souvenir retailing and organised travel services. Small businesses that provide reliable visitor services may particularly benefit from the additional footfall.

Digital marketing could further strengthen these opportunities. Travel companies, hotels and local businesses can use social media videos, destination guides and search-friendly travel content to reach people already interested in visiting the location.

For Kollam’s tourism ecosystem, the opportunity is not simply about attracting more visitors to one attraction. It is about encouraging travellers to discover the wider region and supporting businesses along the way.

A Historical Connection That Adds Another Dimension

While Chadayamangalam is traditionally associated with the place where Jatayu fell after fighting Ravana, the historical origins of this connection have also attracted discussion.

A report by The South First quotes historian Rajeev Pallikkonam, who questions the commonly accepted association between the place name Chadayamangalam and Jatayu’s story. According to his account, the name has a connection with the Pandya ruler Maran Chadayan, while the Jatayu association is believed to have emerged much later.

Several locations across India are also traditionally associated with Jatayu’s final moments.

This distinction is worth understanding. The cultural significance of the destination and its popularity as a tourism attraction do not depend on presenting the traditional association as historically established fact.

Can the Ramayana Movie Create Long-Term Tourism Growth?

Movie-related tourism interest can sometimes be temporary. However, destinations that offer distinctive experiences have a better opportunity to retain visitors even after the initial excitement surrounding a film fades.

For Jatayu Earth’s Center, maintaining this momentum will depend on visitor facilities, service quality, infrastructure and consistent destination promotion.

The centre’s management has indicated that renovation work is progressing and that it expects visitor numbers to increase further. Better crowd management and coordination with local tourism stakeholders will be important if the destination experiences sustained growth.

Kerala can also use this opportunity to promote Kollam as a destination for cultural tourism, adventure activities and short holidays.

Cinema Takes a Legendary Story Beyond the Screen

The renewed popularity of Jatayupara demonstrates how films can influence tourism in unexpected ways. A cinematic portrayal of a legendary character is encouraging audiences to travel beyond theatres and discover a destination associated with the story.

For Kollam, this renewed attention could translate into opportunities for hospitality businesses, local entrepreneurs and the wider tourism industry.

Jatayu’s story has inspired generations through its message of courage and sacrifice. Now, the renewed interest created by Ramayana: Part 1 is bringing more travellers to a remarkable landmark in Kerala.

The bigger opportunity for the region will be to turn this cinematic attention into sustained tourism growth, stronger local businesses and greater visibility for Kollam on India’s tourism map.