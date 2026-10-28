Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi: Route, Stations and Opening Date 2026

Oct 28: Getting around Varanasi can be challenging, especially during busy pilgrimage seasons when roads near temples, markets and railway stations become crowded. The upcoming Kashi Ropeway is expected to offer an alternative way to travel between Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and the Godowlia area, helping passengers avoid some of the delays associated with road traffic.

The project is an important development for a city that welcomes pilgrims, domestic tourists and international visitors throughout the year. By introducing an elevated transport connection, Varanasi aims to improve urban mobility while making travel between key locations more convenient.

For anyone planning a visit, here is what to know about the Kashi Ropeway route, its planned stations, journey time and anticipated opening.

Kashi Ropeway at a Glance

Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Planned route: Varanasi Cantt Railway Station to Godowlia

Approximate route length: Around 3.85 kilometres, according to recent reports

Planned stations: Five

Estimated journey time: Approximately 15–16 minutes

Expected opening: Late November 2026 has been reported as a possible target, subject to official confirmation

These figures are based on reported project information and may change as the ropeway approaches operation.

Understanding the Kashi Ropeway Project

The Kashi Ropeway is being developed to provide a new transport option in Varanasi. The system will use cable-operated passenger cabins to carry people above ground level, offering an alternative to conventional road journeys.

The planned connection is particularly relevant to travellers arriving at Varanasi Cantt Railway Station. Instead of relying entirely on road transport to reach central parts of the city, passengers may be able to use the ropeway for a substantial part of their journey.

The project is also expected to support Varanasi’s tourism infrastructure by improving access to busy areas where road congestion can affect travel schedules.

Kashi Ropeway Route and Station List

The proposed route links Varanasi Cantt Railway Station with Godowlia through five stations. The planned station sequence is:

Varanasi Cantt Railway Station

Kashi Vidyapeeth

Rath Yatra

Girja Ghar

Godowlia

Each station is intended to serve passengers travelling through important parts of the city. The Godowlia end of the route is especially relevant to visitors heading towards the Kashi Vishwanath Temple area, local markets and the historic riverfront.

However, the ropeway will not necessarily take passengers directly to every attraction. Walking routes, local transport and access restrictions may affect the final part of a journey. Visitors should check the official station access arrangements after services begin.

How Long Will the Kashi Ropeway Journey Take?

The full journey is expected to take approximately 15 to 16 minutes. A similar trip by road can take 45 minutes or more when traffic is heavy, although actual travel times vary according to the route and time of day.

This difference could make the ropeway a useful option for visitors who want to spend less time travelling and more time exploring the city. It may also provide commuters with a more predictable way to move between the railway station and central Varanasi.

Passengers should remember that the overall journey includes more than the time spent inside a cabin. Reaching a station, waiting to board and travelling from the destination station to a hotel or attraction will also affect total travel time.

Kashi Ropeway Ticket Price

Recent reports have indicated a proposed fare of approximately ₹50 for a full-route journey. The final fare structure and any concessions should be confirmed through official announcements once the service is ready for passengers.

For tourists and local residents, affordability will be an important factor in deciding whether to use the ropeway regularly. Convenient ticketing, clear station information and dependable operating hours will also influence the passenger experience.

Before travelling, check the latest details about ticket availability, payment options, operating times and eligibility for any discounted fares.

Kashi Ropeway Opening Date in 2026

The project has been reported to be approaching completion, with late November 2026 mentioned as a possible opening period. However, this remains an anticipated timeline rather than a confirmed public launch date.

Construction progress alone does not establish when passengers can begin using the service. Testing, safety clearances and operational preparations must also be completed.

Visitors planning a trip to Varanasi should monitor announcements from the relevant government authorities and project operators. Until the service officially opens, road transport remains an alternative for reaching central areas.

What the Kashi Ropeway Could Mean for Varanasi

Less reliance on congested roads

Traffic can slow journeys across central Varanasi, particularly during religious gatherings and holiday periods. An elevated passenger system could give travellers another option for reaching important locations without depending entirely on road conditions.

The extent to which it reduces congestion will depend on passenger demand and how effectively the ropeway connects with the city’s existing transport network.

Easier journeys for pilgrims

Many visitors come to Varanasi primarily for religious reasons, and reaching the temple area after arriving by train can be a significant part of their journey. The planned ropeway connection could simplify this process by bringing passengers closer to central destinations.

Elderly visitors and families may find an additional transport option useful, although they should check accessibility arrangements, walking distances and boarding facilities before travelling.

More flexibility for tourists

Varanasi offers a mix of religious landmarks, historic streets, riverfront attractions and traditional shopping areas. A faster link between the railway station and central locations could help visitors organise their sightseeing more efficiently.

The time saved may be especially valuable for travellers visiting for only a day or two. Nevertheless, it is sensible to allow extra time for queues, security checks and walking through crowded areas.

Potential benefits for local businesses

Better connectivity can improve access to businesses located near transport stations and popular tourist areas. Hotels, restaurants, shops and tour operators may benefit if the ropeway encourages more convenient movement through the city.

These benefits are not automatic. They will depend on how many passengers use the service, how accessible the stations are and whether visitors explore the surrounding neighbourhoods.

A new element in urban mobility

The Kashi Ropeway could become part of a broader approach to managing travel in a historic city with limited road space in several busy areas. Its role will depend on reliable service, passenger safety, reasonable fares and useful connections with other transport options.

Visiting Varanasi After the Ropeway Opens

Travellers should plan their onward journey rather than assuming the ropeway will provide direct access to every attraction.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Godowlia is in the wider temple-area vicinity. Check current walking routes, entry arrangements and security requirements before visiting.

Dashashwamedh Ghat: Depending on the route and station access, the final part of the journey may involve walking or local transport.

Traditional markets: Busy shopping streets around central Varanasi can be crowded, so allow additional time to move through the area.

Hotels and destinations outside the ropeway corridor: Local taxis, auto-rickshaws or other transport may be needed to complete the journey.

Actual distances and pedestrian connections should be checked once the ropeway stations are open to the public.

Tips for Travellers Planning a Visit in Late 2026

If the Kashi Ropeway is part of your travel plan, keep the following suggestions in mind:

Confirm the official opening date before relying on the service.

Check the current fare and operating hours before setting out.

Choose the station that best suits your destination.

Allow time for walking and connecting transport.

Plan for heavier crowds during major religious events and festivals.

Keep an alternative road route in mind until the service establishes a regular operating schedule.

Conclusion

The Kashi Ropeway is expected to offer Varanasi a new way to manage travel between the railway station and central parts of the city. Its planned five-station route and estimated 15–16-minute journey could provide a useful alternative to road transport, particularly when congestion is heavy.

For pilgrims, tourists and residents, the project could improve access to important locations and create opportunities for businesses around the route. Its practical impact will depend on when the service opens, how reliably it operates and how easily passengers can connect with other forms of transport.

As the expected launch period approaches, official updates will be essential for confirming the opening date, fares and passenger arrangements.