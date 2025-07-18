Oberoi Hotels Named World’s Best; Nile Cruisers Best River Line at Telegraph Travel Awards 2025

New Delhi, 18th July 2025: The Oberoi Group is proud to announce that Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has been voted the ‘Best Hotel Group in the World’ at the prestigious Telegraph Travel Awards 2025, UK. In addition, The Oberoi Luxury Nile Cruisers have been awarded the title of ‘Best River Cruise Line’, marking a significant dual achievement for the Group on the international stage.

Organised by The Telegraph, one of the UK’s most respected publications, the Telegraph Travel Awards are among the industry’s most trusted accolades, recognising excellence in global travel and tourism. This year’s awards were based on the votes of over 20,000 readers from across the world, making them a powerful testament to guest loyalty and satisfaction.

These honours are a testament to Oberoi Hotels & Resorts’ enduring commitment to excellence, sincere hospitality, and the art of creating personalised experiences in some of the world’s most iconic destinations. The recognition of The Oberoi Luxury Nile Cruisers further underscores the Group’s expertise in crafting timeless journeys along the storied waters of the Nile.”

Mr. Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group, said, “It is a tremendous honour to be recognised by the readers of The Telegraph, UK. These awards are a testament to the passion and commitment of our teams who consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences with sincerity and grace. We remain deeply grateful to our guests for their trust and continued patronage.” Mr. Vikram Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, The Oberoi Group, further added: “We are proud to represent India on the global stage and remain committed to showcasing the timeless charm of Indian hospitality. Whether it is our iconic hotels or our Luxury Nile cruisers in Egypt, every Oberoi experience is guided by a philosophy of personalised service, attention to detail, and a deep sense of care.”

As The Oberoi Group celebrates 90 years of excellence, it continues to expand its presence with a series of landmark developments. This milestone year marks the much-anticipated opening of The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho and the introduction of two Oberoi Nile Dahabeyas—bringing a new chapter of luxury and elegance to river cruising in Egypt. Earlier this year, the debut of The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort added a new dimension to India’s luxury landscape. Complementing these developments is the recent announcement of Elements by Oberoi—a Group-wide initiative that deepens its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, setting new benchmarks for thoughtful luxury.