Ras Al Khaimah Airport Launches VVIP Terminal to Strengthen Tourism & Entertainment Hub Status

DUBAI, NOVEMBER 22, 2025: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has announced at the Dubai Airshow the development of a VVIP terminal and private jet hangar, in a collaboration with Falcon Executive Aviation, part of Alex Group Investment, that marks an important step forward in Ras Al Khaimah’s journey to become a global entertainment and tourism hub, opening up the airport as a gateway for VVIPs to the Northern Emirates.

The airport has entered into an agreement with Falcon Executive Aviation to develop and operate a new ‘Fixed Base Operation’ facility, a key project within the Emirate’s wider aviation and tourism growth strategy. The new facility, comprising a luxurious 1,500 sq m terminal, 8,000 sq m multi-purpose hangar and 9,000 sq m of apron and aircraft parking areas, leverages its strategic location just 15 minutes away from Ras Al Khaimah’s premier beach resorts and the forthcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, enhancing the Emirate’s ability to attract high-end travelers and private aviation clientele.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAK International Airport, said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s continued emergence as a global destination. The development of this world-class facility strengthens our aviation infrastructure and enhances the Emirate’s ability to welcome high-value visitors, investors and partners from around the world. It underscores our ambition to expand our international reach while ensuring that every traveler’s first impression of Ras Al Khaimah reflects the quality, sophistication and hospitality for which we are known. “This launch also plays a vital role in driving the sustainable growth of our tourism sector. By integrating advanced technologies, adopting environmentally responsible design principles and supporting new forms of future mobility, we are building an ecosystem that aligns with our long-term development objectives. As we continue to diversify our economy and elevate our global standing, this project represents a forward-looking investment in the prosperity and resilience of Ras Al Khaimah.” Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, said: “Alex Group Investment expansion into Ras Al Khaimah marks a significant step in our long-term vision to elevate private aviation services across the UAE. This facility has been designed to match the growth and ambition of the Northern Emirates, combining luxury, operational capability and advanced sustainability standards. It reflects the hard work of our teams and our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure to support the next chapter of aviation in the region. This development also complements our existing services at Dubai Al Maktoum VIP Terminal, further strengthening Alex Group Investment presence across the country.”

The VVIP terminal will include a Royal lounge, four VVIP lounges, premium hospitality areas and a refined environment tailored to the needs of discreet, high-profile travelers. The surrounding airside infrastructure will accommodate the latest private aviation requirements, with ample aircraft parking, a helipad and space allocated for emerging vertical mobility solutions.

Built to international aviation standards, the facility will incorporate the Falcon Signature Experience and offer a high level of privacy, efficiency and personalized service. Its hangar complex is designed to support a range of private jets, including ultra-long-range aircraft, while providing maintenance and operational capabilities that meet the highest global benchmarks.

Sustainability is a core pillar of the project. The terminal and hangars are being designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, with plans to offset 35% of energy consumption via solar power generation, adopt fully electric ground support equipment and enable the use of sustainable aviation fuel. These measures will contribute to the goal of achieving net-zero operational emissions.

The development represents a significant investment into Ras Al Khaimah’s aviation infrastructure and is expected to generate positive economic impact for the Emirate, which is within four hours’ flying time of one third of the world’s population. Construction is scheduled to take place over the next 15 months, with the facility scheduled to open in Q1 2027.