Ras Al Khaimah Driving Balanced Tourism for a Nature Positive Future

July 29, 2025: As the world gears up to celebrate Nature Conservation Day this July 28th, few destinations embody the spirit of responsible tourism like Ras Al Khaimah. Known as the Nature Emirate, it is leading by example—where conservation isn’t just a concept, but a core part of its tourism DNA.

Balanced Tourism

With dramatic mountain peaks, pristine coastlines, and rich desert ecosystems, Ras Al Khaimah stands as a sanctuary of natural beauty and a beacon for responsible tourism in the Middle East. The Nature Emirate’s Balanced Tourism strategy is a long-term, data-driven framework that prioritises sustainability in tourism development, ensuring that growth benefits the destination’s natural and cultural assets while improving the quality of life in its communities. Ras Al Khaimah became the first destination in the Middle East to get EarthCheck’s Sustainable Destinations Silver Certification. The certification process is a rigorous evaluation based on scientific criteria, benchmarking, monitoring, and auditing across 10 sustainability indicators, including energy and water conservation, waste management and social impact.

Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to sustainable tourism continues through its Responsible RAK programme, now in its fourth year. Twenty-four tourism businesses have earned Silver Certification, helping drive sustainability in the Emirate through waste reduction, biodiversity protection, inclusive hiring, and digital efficiency. With several properties on track to reach Gold Certification by year five, these efforts are laying the groundwork for long-term positive impact, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s ambition to be a regional leader in responsible tourism.

A Sanctuary of Natural Wonders

Ras Al Khaimah’s varied landscapes read like a naturalist’s dream. From kayaking through mangroves, teeming with birdlife and marine species, to hiking wadis like Naqab, Kadra, and Shah in the rugged Hajar Mountains, the biodiversity is accessible yet protected. For those drawn to the desert, the Al Wadi Nature Reserve offers close encounters with Arabian oryx and gazelles, camel treks, and falconry demonstrations at the Al Wadi Equestrian Centre. Visitors seeking immersive luxury can dine under the stars at Sonara Camp, where the desert’s silence meets fresh ingredients making way to its multi-course meals.

Adventure Meets Conservation

At Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, thrill-seekers are encouraged to respect nature as they adventure. Every experience—from the world’s longest zipline, the Jais Flight, to the Via Ferrata and 94 kilometres of hiking trails are carefully designed to minimise environmental impact.

Another notable example is the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp that houses the world’s first accommodation with the Bear Grylls brand. Its construction cabins utilise recycled materials, are low in their utility usage, and adopt off-grid living principles. It immerses the visitors in survival training and heightens their appreciation for the surrounding natural environment, instilling responsible engagement with nature.

Adding to the adventure is Camp 1770, the highest campsite in the UAE with sensational mountain views. Organised by Adventurati Outdoor, experiences such as the Sunset Walk and Dinner at Camp 1770, featuring meals prepared by local mountain tribes, offer immersive ways for visitors to connect with nature. These guided hikes and cultural dining experiences turn conservation into a deeply personal journey.

Off-the-Beaten-Path Experiences

For travellers keen to delve deeper, the Journey to the Soul of Ras Al Khaimah tour by Unveil Arabia, unlocks Ras Al Khaimah’s hidden ecological and cultural treasures. From picnicking in a date plantation and exploring the indigenous Ghaf tree forests, to learning about camel racing logistics at royal stables, this experience blends environmental education with local tradition. The ascent through the Ru’us Al Jibal mountains, once home to isolated mountain villages, reveals geology as ancient as the Emirate’s 7,000-year-old history.

A Call to Co-Create Nature’s Future

Exciting developments are on the horizon with the anticipated early 2026 opening of Saij, A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge. Nestled within the dramatic landscape of Jebel Jais, this eco-luxury resort will feature 70 thoughtfully designed lodges that seamlessly blend into the natural surroundings. Guests will enjoy authentic, low-impact activities such as guided hikes, organic farming, and beekeeping—creating deep connections with nature while supporting the Emirate’s conservation efforts.

On this Nature Conservation Day, Ras Al Khaimah is not just celebrating its stunning environment—it’s empowering travellers to become active stewards of it. Guided by the principles of Balanced Tourism, the Emirate is reshaping the future of sustainable travel.