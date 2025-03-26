Revealed: America’s safest cities for business travelers

With an estimated 37% of business travelers experiencing travel-related anxiety about safety and security¹, new research has revealed the safest US cities for travel.

The business travel experts at Booking.com for business analyzed a range of factors including download speeds, safety, hotel costs and more to determine the business hotspots of the world.

You can view the full research here: https://business.booking.com/ en-us/business-travel- resources/articles/global- business-hotspots/

The safest US city for travel:

Rank US City State Safety Index 1 Arlington Virginia 77.62 2 Scottsdale Arizona 73.26 3 New Orleans Louisiana 68.30 4 Salt Lake City Utah 65.80 5 Irving Texas 62.91 6 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 61.42 7 Boston Massachusetts 59.63 8 San Diego California 59.56 9 Austin Texas 59.01 10 Fort Worth Texas 57.22

Arlington is America’s safest city, with a safety score of 62.91 out of 100. Its safety score is well above the national average, which is 50.78. The Arlington County Police Department works closely with neighborhood groups, nonprofit organizations, and Business Improvement Districts to keep the city safe.

The study also found:

Las Vegas is the best business hotspot of the US, with a business travel score of 6.86 out of 10. Las Vegas ranks highly for its coworking spaces, affordable hotels and meals, and conferences and events. Many conference centers and hotels also offer free Wi-Fi, meaning you won’t have to pay for internet access.

Pittsburgh has the most affordable taxi costs in the US, at $1.92 per mile. The taxi price starts at $4 in Pittsburgh, meaning a 10 mile journey would cost you around $23 on average.

Houston is the US city with the most co-working spaces, totaling 123. Some spaces offer gyms, free coffee, and parking, meaning you can find a workspace that suits your day.

