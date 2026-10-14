Singapore Travel 2026: Exploring Local Neighbourhoods and Nightlife Beyond Marina Bay

Oct 14: Singapore is encouraging travellers to explore more than its famous skyline and major attractions. From heritage streets and local cafés to wildlife experiences and riverside nightlife, the city offers visitors a variety of ways to experience its culture and lifestyle beyond the usual sightseeing itinerary.

A campaign launched by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Grab on 11 August 2026 is promoting these experiences through targeted marketing and travel incentives. Running from August to October 2026, the initiative aims to encourage visitors to discover neighbourhoods beyond the city centre and explore Singapore after dark.

Singapore Tourism Reaches New Heights

The campaign comes as Singapore records strong performance in international tourism. According to the Singapore Tourism Board, the country welcomed 16.9 million international visitors in 2025, while tourism receipts reached a record S$32.8 billion, representing 10% growth compared with 2024.

India was among Singapore’s five largest source markets, contributing approximately 1.2 million visitor arrivals in 2025. Mainland China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia were the other leading markets.

For 2026, the tourism board projected between 17 million and 18 million international visitor arrivals, with tourism receipts expected to reach S$31 billion to S$32.5 billion. These projections highlight Singapore’s continued focus on attracting international travellers while developing experiences that encourage visitors to explore more of the destination.

Discovering Singapore Beyond the City Centre

While Marina Bay remains a familiar highlight for many visitors, Singapore’s neighbourhoods offer different ways to experience the destination.

Katong-Joo Chiat is known for its Peranakan heritage, colourful shophouses, murals, boutique shops and cafés. The area gives travellers an opportunity to discover local food, architecture and cultural influences.

Mandai offers wildlife parks, rainforest adventures, nature-based stays and night-time experiences. It appeals to visitors looking to combine wildlife and outdoor activities with their city break.

Sentosa, meanwhile, brings together beaches, attractions and family-friendly entertainment, providing options for travellers seeking leisure activities beyond the central business and shopping districts.

The STB–Grab campaign highlights these precincts through additional travel incentives intended to make it easier for visitors to reach different parts of the island.

After-Dark Experiences Add Another Dimension to Singapore Travel

Singapore’s evening attractions are another focus of the campaign. Clarke Quay and Boat Quay offer riverside dining, nightlife and entertainment, giving visitors more options after conventional sightseeing hours.

The enhanced Singapore Grab Travel Pass includes two additional ride vouchers. One supports trips to and from precincts such as Katong-Joo Chiat, Mandai and Sentosa. The other provides discounts on rides to and from Clarke Quay and Boat Quay for journeys between 7 pm and 4 am.

The campaign also highlights nightlife venues, bars and adventure attractions, including Slingshot and GX-5 Extreme Swing. Visitors travelling during the campaign period can also look out for seasonal events, including the Singapore River Festival and activities associated with Grand Prix Season Singapore 2026.

These experiences give travellers more flexibility when planning their evenings, whether they prefer dining by the river, discovering local venues or enjoying entertainment and adventure activities.

What the Campaign Means for Local Tourism Businesses

Encouraging visitors to explore a wider range of neighbourhoods can create opportunities for restaurants, cafés, retailers, attractions and other tourism-related businesses. The campaign aims to direct attention and spending towards a broader selection of precincts rather than concentrating visitor activity in a few established tourist areas.

The partnership combines digital advertising across key Southeast Asian markets with promotions within the Grab app. Travellers planning a visit can encounter destination marketing before their trip, while visitors already in Singapore can discover the Grab Travel Pass and its precinct-focused offers.

The initiative also aligns with Singapore’s longer-term tourism ambitions. Under its Tourism 2040 roadmap, the Singapore Tourism Board has set a target of S$47 billion to S$50 billion in tourism receipts by 2040. Developing distinctive visitor experiences, attracting new demand and supporting tourism businesses are part of this long-term strategy.

Although the campaign’s longer-term impact on visitor spending will need to be assessed through results, its approach illustrates how transport benefits and digital platforms can help connect travellers with local experiences and businesses.

A More Diverse Singapore Travel Experience

Singapore’s appeal extends beyond its best-known landmarks. Heritage neighbourhoods, local food, nature attractions and evening entertainment offer visitors different ways to experience the city.

The STB–Grab campaign brings these options together through a focus on neighbourhood discovery and after-dark activities. For travellers, it presents more ways to plan a varied itinerary. For local businesses, it offers an opportunity to reach visitors exploring beyond the city centre.

As Singapore continues to develop its tourism sector, local neighbourhoods and evening experiences remain important parts of its wider destination offering, complementing established attractions and giving international visitors more reasons to explore the city.