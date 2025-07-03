The Humpback Highway Reopens Along Australia’s Coral Coast! Tours Commencing Immediately

July 3, 2025: The Humpback Highway is officially open along Western Australia’s Coral Coast, with the first whales making a splash off the coast of Ningaloo, and the excitement is building fast.

This week, Coral Bay Eco Tours celebrated their first humpback whale swim of the season, while Ningaloo Discovery recorded its first whale sighting just off Exmouth, confirming that the annual migration is underway.

There’s nothing like that first encounter of the season,” said Kylie, from Coral Bay Eco Tours. “Our guests and crew were thrilled to be in the water with a humpback whale for the first time this season – it’s an unforgettable experience.”

From now through to November, an estimated 45,000 humpback whales will make their way along WA’s coastline, and Ningaloo Reef is the only place in Western Australia where you can swim with them on a guided tour.

Small group tours have now commenced in Coral Bay, offering both in-water interaction and whale watching experiences. Tours from Exmouth will begin in August, giving visitors the rare opportunity to glide through the turquoise waters of the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef alongside these gentle giants.

The start of humpback season also overlaps with the tail end of the whale shark season, meaning lucky guests might tick off two megafauna encounters in one tour. It’s also one of the few places on the planet where you can experience the Ningaloo Big 5 – whale sharks, humpback whales, manta rays, turtles, and dugongs – all in a single destination.

“Swimming with humpback whales at Ningaloo is a bucket-list experience that continues to grow in popularity each year,” said Kelly Leonard, Marketing & Tourism Development Manager at Australia’s Coral Coast. “It’s one of the few places on earth where you can encounter the Ningaloo Big 5 in one breathtaking marine destination, and the season is already off to an exciting start.”

For those who prefer to stay dry, dedicated whale-watching cruises operate from Exmouth, Coral Bay, Kalbarri, and Geraldton, making this a perfect winter wildlife experience for all.

Located at the northern end of Australia’s Coral Coast, Ningaloo Reef is Australia’s largest fringing

reef system, stretching more than 300 kilometres. It’s also one of two Hope Spots in the Coral Coast region – global marine locations deemed vital to ocean health by international marine science

organisation Mission Blue.

Swimming with humpbacks at Ningaloo is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and tours fill quickly.

Visitors are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. Minimum age limits apply and vary by operator, so travellers are advised to confirm details in advance.