The Rise of Night Tourism This Summer Where to Go, What to Experience

July 22, 2025: There is something magical about the world after sunset. This year, elevate your travel experiences with the magic of moonlit coastlines, stargazing, city view at twilight and overnight camping. Here is a curated list of unique nighttime activities that deserve a spot in your travel bucket list.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Away from the city lights, Ras Al Khaimah offers a captivating blend of luxury and adventure. At Sonara Camp, nestled within the Al Wadi Nature Reserve, you can indulge in multi-course fine dining experience under the stars and live entertainment. Those seeking adventure activity, can opt for the Nocturnal Summit Series and hike up to Camp 1770 in Jebel Jais Mountain range, the highest campsite in UAE at 1,770 metres above sea level under the moonlight. Enjoy traditional coffee or hot chocolate while enjoying stunning sunset, cooler temperatures, campfire, tales of the yore and the silence of the wilderness, culminating into a hearty Emirati dinner prepared by the local tribeswoman. Back in the city, enjoy some crafted sundowners at Ula Beach Bar at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Al Marjan.

Laikipia, Kenya

As the sun sets, wildlife comes alive. If you are planning to experience something extraordinary, then night safari is meant for you. Plam a visit to Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Laikipia, one of the few places in Kenya where night safari is permitted and get a chance to spot the big five. Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and Mara Naboisho Conservancy in Maasai Mara region, too, offers guided night drives. Don’t forget to pack neutral-coloured, warm clothing as the temperature drops but the excitement only rises.

Seychelles

Seychelles is as beautiful and mysterious at night as it is in the day, with clear blue skies. Begin your evening with a sundowner cruise, sipping cocktails as the sky turns into a stunning canvas over the Indian Ocean. Back on land, unwind on the tranquil beaches of Beau Vallon in Mahé, where couples can take romantic twilight walks or intimate dinners beneath the stars- a magical experience offered by several luxury resorts. For those who love nature, the evening reveals another level of magic. The Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF) organizes night hikes on isolated islands like Silhouette, North, and Fregate Islands, where you can sight some rare endemic species like the critically endangered Sheath-tailed Bat, Giant Tenebrionid Beetles, and Seychelles Wolf Snake. During nesting season, you can also participate in Turtle Walks on North Island, a unique opportunity to watch turtles nesting under the stars. On Praslin Island, occasional moonlit walks in the Vallée de Mai, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are an unforgettable night-time adventure through this prehistoric palm forest. At your hotel, the night doesn’t have to pass. Guest mixers are commonly thrown by many resorts, where you can socialize with other travelers for cocktails and canapés. And for individuals who want to immerse themselves in local culture, the Takamaka Rum Distillery comes alive on Friday nights with a lively Creole night—a food, music, and island-brewed rum cocktail celebration that runs until 10 p.m.

Doha, Qatar

As the sun sets over Doha, the city comes alive with a vibrant mix of culture and modern entertainment. For a taste of authentic Qatari heritage, Souq Waqif is a must-visit; this historic market buzzes with activity at night, offering spices, textiles, souvenirs, and traditional street food. Art and culture enthusiasts can head to Katara Cultural Village that hosts evening performances, exhibitions, and events. You can also enjoy a dhow boat cruise along the Corniche, taking in stunning views of the illuminated skyline. For upscale dining and waterfront strolls, The Pearl-Qatar offers a luxurious nighttime experience. For a more adventurous escape from the city lights, go stargazing near the Inland Sea, where the night sky extends forever over the calm desert. A night desert safari with a camel ride adds a unique touch of culture and excitement to your Qatari evening.

Sri Lanka

As the sun goes down in Sri Lanka’s central highlands, the tea plantations and wooded hills gives way to something utterly enchanting. At Teardrop Hotels’ Camellia Hills, this is your invitation to encounter nature like never before. Venture out after dinner for a night walk in the peaceful tea estate, accompanied by an expert in-house naturalist. Under a star-filled sky or mantle of rising mist, you’ll follow secret paths where hill country awakens at night with all creatures animate. Equipped with an ultraviolet flashlight, your guide will assist you in locating the shining eyes of Sambar deer, porcupines, bats, owls, and fishing cats—and hopefully, a leopard peeking from the darkness. This light allows you to observe animals without interrupting their normal activity, offering in a courteous and memorable encounter in the wild. While sightings are not guaranteed, the excitement is in the silence, suspense, and mystique of the night. Experience Sri Lanka’s undiscovered pulse after midnight. Let Camellia Hills, nestled above the breathtaking Castlereagh Reservoir, serve as your headquarters for this unforgettable experience.

Tokyo Skytree, Japan

As the sun dips below the horizon, Tokyo transforms into a shimmering tapestry of light, with the Tokyo Skytree at its heart. Standing tall at 2,080 feet, it glows softly in enchanting blues, purples and oranges, offering a breathtaking 360-degree panorama from its two viewing decks. The magic continues inside: visitors can stroll the glass skywalk at the Tembo Galleria, immerse themselves in visuals at the SKYTREE ROUND THEATER, or brave the thrilling glass floor with the city twinkling below. For a more relaxed experience, grab a coffee at the SKYTREE CAFE or savour exquisite Japanese cuisine high above the city at Sky Restaurant 634. A night visit to the Skytree is more than just a view; it’s a captivating, full-sensory experience that promises unforgettable memories, whether you are on a romantic date, enjoying a solo adventure or exploring with friends.