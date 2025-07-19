Udaan Yuva Tourism Club Launches National Online Essay Contest on Kanwar Yatra 2025

Udaan Yuva Tourism Club Invites Essay Entries on the Kanwar Yatra 2025

July 19, 2025: Udaan Yuva Tourism Club, a youth-led cultural initiative from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has announced a nationwide online essay writing contest focused on Kanwar Yatra 2025. This initiative seeks to foster deeper reflection, creative documentation, and cultural appreciation surrounding one of India’s most deeply rooted spiritual traditions. Interested participants from across the country can submit their entries by July 23, 2025.

About Udaan Yuva Tourism Club

Udaan Yuva Tourism Club is a youth-led initiative based in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, established under the Youth Tourism Club (YTC) scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Coordinated by UP State Youth Awardee Aman Kumar, the club fosters youth engagement through digital educational campaigns that encourage exploration, understanding, and appreciation of India’s diverse cultural and spiritual heritage.

About the Program

Held annually during the sacred month of Shravan (July–August), the Kanwar Yatra stands among India’s most significant living traditions. Each year, millions of Kanwariyas—devotees of Lord Shiva—embark on devotional pilgrimages to collect holy water from the Ganga River, offering it at Shiva temples, especially during Maha Shivratri. While rooted in personal spiritual discipline, the Yatra also reflects the enduring strength of collective identity, cultural resilience, and community solidarity.

In the state of Uttar Pradesh, one of the key pilgrimage corridors passes through Baghpat, where the Parshurameshwar Pura Mahadev Temple—a sacred and historically revered site—serves as both a spiritual destination and a symbol of cultural continuity across generations.

This Online Essay Writing Contest on Kanwar Yatra 2025 invites participants to explore the intangible cultural values embodied in this tradition, reflect on its role in shaping local and national identity, and contribute meaningfully to the ongoing dialogue on heritage, memory, and participation.

Participants are invited to choose from the following topics, each offering an opportunity to explore India’s living heritage through personal reflection, cultural insight, and historical understanding:

1. Kanwar Yatra: Cultural and Spiritual Dimensions

Examine the Kanwar Yatra not merely as a pilgrimage, but as a living expression of intangible cultural heritage — reflecting values of devotion, endurance, shared identity, and sacred geography.

2. Parshurameshwar Pura Mahadev Temple: History and Local Significance

Delve into the historical roots and cultural relevance of this sacred site, exploring its role in local traditions, community memory, and the continuity of spiritual practices across generations.

Participants are encouraged to present original perspectives, supported by cultural context, local narratives, or intergenerational observations that deepen our collective understanding of these heritage practices.

Who Can Participate

This contest is open to all citizens of India, inviting individuals from diverse backgrounds to contribute their voice to the celebration of cultural heritage.

Submissions are welcome in English or Hindi.

Word count should be between 350–500 words.

Entries must be original, independently written, and not generated using AI tools or assistance.

Evaluation Criteria

All essays will be reviewed with care and consideration, based on the following criteria:

Thematic Relevance – Clear alignment with the selected topic and its cultural context

Originality and Creativity – Fresh perspectives, innovative thinking, and authentic voice

Clarity and Expression – Coherent structure, articulate language, and logical flow

Cultural Insight and Factual Accuracy – Thoughtful use of historical or cultural references

Engagement and Impact – Ability to inform, inspire, or emotionally connect with the reader

Recognition and Opportunities

Selected essays will be published on the official website of the Udaan Yuva Tourism Club.

Authors of published essays will be awarded a Certificate of Participation.

Outstanding contributors will be invited to join the Udaan YTC network.

All participants will be featured in a special Kanwar Yatra 2025 commemorative photo collage.

How to Submit Your Essay

We welcome your participation in this initiative celebrating India’s living heritage. To submit your essay, kindly follow the steps below:

Access the submission form here: https://forms.gle/kywrP6A3usKdtnxi7

Complete all required fields with accurate personal details

Paste your essay (350–500 words) into the designated section

Include a short author bio (50–75 words) highlighting your background and interests

Click “Submit” to finalise your entry

Deadline for Submission

All entries must be submitted no later than July 23, 2025. We encourage early submissions to ensure timely consideration.

Contact for Queries

For further information, assistance, or clarifications, please reach out to: Email: nyktyodhi@gmail.com

Open Call for Collaboration

Udaan Yuva Tourism Club warmly invites collaboration proposals from educational institutions, civil society organizations, and youth networks committed to cultural education and community engagement. We welcome participation from: Schools, colleges, and universities Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Youth clubs and eco-clubs Government departments Youth platforms such as MY Bharat Kendras, NSS, NCC, and Bharat Scouts & Guides (BS&G) Institutions and organizations that facilitate 50 or more entries will be acknowledged as Impact Partners, in recognition of their role in promoting youth-led cultural expression and intergenerational learning. Expressions of interest may be shared via email at: nyktyodhi@gmail.com