Unforgettable Winter Getaways in Australia & New Zealand You Need to Explore

Extraordinary Winter Escapes to Discover in Australia & New Zealand

Winter has arrived in the Southern Hemisphere, and it’s the perfect time to escape the heat and embrace a season filled with everything from sun-soaked afternoons to snow-dusted adventures. Whether you’re chasing coastal calm or alpine excitement, Australia’s diverse winter landscapes promise something extraordinary.

Join us on this odyssey as we uncover these Australian and New Zealand destinations that embody the essence of a perfect winter – each one deserving a top spot on your travel itinerary for July and August. Elevating the experience further, Malaysia Airlines ensures a journey defined by comfort, elegance, and world-class service – as memorable as the destination itself.

Whale Watching in Sydney: Nature’s Grandest Show

From May to November, thousands of humpback whales migrate along Australia’s coastline in one of nature’s most breathtaking spectacles. Sydney offers prime vantage points to witness these gentle giants, whether from a clifftop lookout or aboard a whale-watching cruise. The awe of seeing a humpback breach against the backdrop of Sydney’s sparkling skyline is an experience that stays with you long after the moment has passed. It’s wild, unforgettable, and yet another reason to start dreaming of Australia.

Perth: A Burst of Colour and Coastal Encounters

Western Australia’s capital, Perth, offers a unique winter blend of blooming wildflowers, marine life and laid-back coastal charm. Stroll through Kings Park, witness humpback whales off the coast or explore Fremantle’s historic streets and buzzing cafés. End your day watching the sun set over Cottesloe Beach for a moment of pure winter magic.

For added adventure, consider a bonus side trip, with the opportunity to discover seven (7) hidden gems across peninsular Malaysia for free (only taxes payable), all easily accessible with Malaysia Airlines. It’s like experiencing two unforgettable destinations in one seamless journey.

Auckland: A North Island Winter Wonderland

If the idea of snowy peaks, cozy escapes, and breathtaking landscapes sets your heart racing, Auckland is the perfect place to start your next adventure. Just a scenic drive from the city, you’ll find the snow-covered slopes of Whakapapa and Tūroa, where you can hit the ski fields, trek across glaciers, or unwind in steamy geothermal pools. Winter reveals a quieter, more intimate side of Auckland – with fewer crowds, crisp clear days, and a vibrant food and culture scene that keeps the city buzzing after sundown.

Wherever your winter dreams take you – from whale-watching in Sydney to sipping hot cocoa in New Zealand, Malaysia Airlines makes getting there part of the adventure. With signature Malaysian Hospitality, premium in-flight offerings, family-friendly amenities, and smooth connections across Australia and New Zealand, your winter escape is just a flight away.

Those travelling from India can take advantage of smooth connections via Kuala Lumpur from 10 major cities, while student travellers enjoy added privileges through the MHexplorer programme – making exploration even more accessible and enriching.