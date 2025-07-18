Where the Sea Sets You Free: Star Dream Cruises Introduces SEAkFreedom

July 18, 2025: There’s a certain kind of freedom that can’t be pencilled into a calendar, the kind that doesn’t demand a reason, only the willingness to pause. With #SEAkFreedom, StarDream Cruises brings that feeling to life aboard the Genting Dream, offering travellers a rare chance to leave behind the rush of everyday life and step into a journey where freedom takes centre stage, departing from Singapore to enchanting destinations like Melaka, Penang, Phuket, or Port Klang.

Here, the idea of freedom isn’t theoretical, it’s tangible. It looks like mornings free from alarms, afternoons without rigid agendas, and the pure joy of choosing to do nothing or everything, entirely on your terms. On board the Genting Dream, that freedom takes shape through thoughtful spaces, a fully equipped gym, a serene spa and a salon that encourages relaxation, all wrapped in some of the finest Asian hospitality at sea, where every comfort is quietly anticipated.

A Culinary Journey for Every Palate where food becomes its own kind of journey with over 35 F&B Concepts offering a world of flavour. Guests can enjoy comforting Indian favourites at The Lido, refined Japanese and Korean cuisine at Umi Uma, and Western staples at Bistro. Craving something casual? Blue Lagoon serves beloved Asian street food round the clock. For those seeking balance, The Oasis delivers wholesome, plant-forward options, while signature bars like Bar 360, BarCity, and Red Lion offer the perfect setting to toast the moment.

Thrills and relaxation await for those seeking moments of adventure that shake up the monotony. Sportsplex offers travellers the chance to try the zipline, shoot hoops on the basketball court, or enjoy a round of mini golf. Waterslides, swimming pools, and Jacuzzi areas offer both thrill and relaxation in equal measure. The Zouk Beach Club sets the tone for a vibrant day club experience, while the energy continues into the night at Zouk Night Club, with music, lights, and open-air celebration under the stars.

Unforgettable Entertainment and Experiences comes alive at the Zodiac Theatre, where live performances light up the stage. Guests can revisit childhood joys at the lively Arcade or explore curated onboard boutiques featuring everything from luxury brands to thoughtful keepsakes.

As part of the #SEAkFreedom journey, guests can also experience SEAs the BEATS a high-energy DJ showdown on the high seas featuring DJ Rink (India) and DJ Epimaco (Singapore), on select sailings in August.

#SEAkFreedom is not a promotion. It’s a state of mind. And aboard the Genting Dream, it becomes an experience that reminds travellers what it means to slow down, breathe deeper, and reconnect not just with the world around them, but with themselves.