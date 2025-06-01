Where to Travel With Kids in 2025—Without the Price Tag or the Stress

Now that international travel is booming again and prices are up, families are picking destinations based on what’s safe and affordable. A recent study by Deluxe Holiday Homes evaluated 40 of the world’s safest countries using a composite scoring system based on five weighted metrics: Safety Index, number of family accommodations (from Booking.com), average cost of family accommodation, restaurant costs for four, and total family-friendly activities. Final scores were scaled to 100 points to determine the best destinations for safe, affordable family travel.
|Country
|Safety and Affordability Rate
|Japan
|100.0
|China
|85.2
|Poland
|84.9
|Taiwan
|79.4
|United Arab Emirates
|78.6
|Portugal
|74.4
|Oman
|71.5
|Czech Republic
|70.5
|South Korea
|66.9
|Saudi Arabia
|66.3
For the full research, please follow this link.
Japan ranks first among the safest and most affordable destinations for family travel, earning top marks for its safety, infrastructure, and recreational value. The country also has the highest number of family accommodation options and family-friendly activities.
China places second and scores 85.2 due to its affordability in daily expenses. A family of four can dine out for just €9.68 total, the lowest among the countries analyzed. Accommodations are also relatively affordable at €123.57 per night for a family room. Its high safety and access to kid-friendly activities ensure a broad and economical travel experience for families.
Poland places third with a score of 84.9 and leads all destinations in family rooms availability, offering 4,467 hotel options. Prices remain manageable at €141.80 per night, and families can enjoy many family attractions across the country.
Taiwan ranks fourth with a score of 79.4, offering a calm, affordable option for families. Meals cost just €16.28 for four, and lodging averages €159.84 per night. Taiwan also offers plenty of family attractions for those who prioritize time spent together alongside cultural exploration.
The UAE is fifth and earns a score of 78.6. It offers a high safety index at 84.5, placing it among the safest countries in the analysis. Families can choose from more than 1K available rooms and enjoy access to 801 family-friendly attractions. Accommodation and food are on the higher end compared to many countries on this list, its good safety profile justifies the ranking.
Portugal ranks sixth with a score of 74.4, thanks to its high number of family room listings and family attractions. The breadth of family entertainment and decent pricing make it a practical destination for travelers in Europe.
Oman is seventh, scoring 71.5, and combines a high safety score with comparatively affordable housing costs and a low eating-out bill. Oman is especially good for families seeking quiet, safety-focused vacations with fewer crowds.
The Czech Republic ranks eighth with a score of 70.5. Families can choose from 2,182 hotels, enjoy 767 kid-focused attractions, and expect lodging around €145 per night. Dining is relatively affordable at €32.08, making it a dependable option in Central Europe for those balancing cost, convenience, and comfort.
South Korea ranks ninth with a score of 66.9, offering a city-focused destination that remains family-friendly. Hotel rates come in at €145.43, and meals for four average €24.40. With many family rooms and attractions, the destination is well-suited to families looking to explore urban settings without losing sight of affordability and safety.
Saudi Arabia closes out the top 10 with a score of 66.3. It offers many family lodging options and low dining costs at €23.52 for a family of four. While it has just 137 child-friendly attractions, the combination of affordability and safety makes it a good choice for families focused on relaxing, lower-cost travel.
A spokesperson from Deluxe Holiday Homes commented on the study: “Families planning international travel are no longer just chasing the lowest prices, they’re looking for destinations that feel easy, safe, and enriching all at once. The most appealing places are those that remove stress from the equation, offering a mix of affordability, infrastructure, and peace of mind. That balance is becoming the new standard for what defines a family-friendly destination.”
Photo by Alex P: