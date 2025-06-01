Where to Travel With Kids in 2025—Without the Price Tag or the Stress

Taiwan ranks fourth with a score of 79.4, offering a calm, affordable option for families. Meals cost just €16.28 for four, and lodging averages €159.84 per night. Taiwan also offers plenty of family attractions for those who prioritize time spent together alongside cultural exploration.

The UAE is fifth and earns a score of 78.6. It offers a high safety index at 84.5, placing it among the safest countries in the analysis. Families can choose from more than 1K available rooms and enjoy access to 801 family-friendly attractions. Accommodation and food are on the higher end compared to many countries on this list, its good safety profile justifies the ranking.