With invitation-only memberships in Virtuoso and Serandipians, Ras Al Khaimah stands among the world’s most sought-after destinations

October, 03 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced Ras Al Khaimah’s acceptance into Virtuoso® and Serandipians by Traveller Made, two of the world’s most exclusive luxury travel networks. This dual acceptance positions Ras Al Khaimah among the globe’s finest destinations for discerning travellers, reflecting its growing appeal as a premier destination for exceptional experiences, world-class hospitality, and strategic promise on the global luxury travel map.

Membership in Virtuoso® and Serandipians is highly selective, by invitation only, and exclusive to destinations, hotels, and travel experts that meet the highest benchmarks of luxury and experiential travel. Both networks apply strict criteria to prospective entrants, assessing destinations on authenticity, sustainability, service quality, and overall experience. With this admission, Ras Al Khaimah now joins a select few destinations in the region as well as leading international luxury destinations such as Santorini, Kyoto, the Amalfi Coast, and the Serengeti.

As a preferred destination in these two networks, Ras Al Khaimah will now be represented alongside the finest in luxury travel and have access to influential travel advisors and luxury providers that shape tailor-made journeys worldwide. To join these networks, Ras Al Khaimah demonstrated more than high-end hospitality, highlighting experiential and cultural depth. Crucially, the destination demonstrated a clear roadmap for growth, with a pipeline of new developments set to expand its luxury offering.

“Becoming part of Virtuoso and Serandipians marks a pivotal moment for Ras Al Khaimah as it continues to evolve as a destination. These partnerships will showcase the emirate’s exceptional blend of nature, culture, and exceptional hospitality to a global audience of travellers who value authenticity, exclusivity, and meaningful experiences. With our pipeline of world-renowned hotels and unique attractions, we are poised to redefine luxury in the region, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah as a must-visit destination for discerning travellers,” said Iyad Rasbey, Vice President – Destination Tourism Development, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Known for its luxury resorts, unique tourism experiences, and breathtaking landscapes, Ras Al Khaimah is fast gaining recognition as one of the region’s most exciting high-end destinations. From iconic properties by brands such as Waldorf Astoria and The Ritz-Carlton, to new arrivals including Anantara Mina Al Arab and Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort – and with future openings by the likes of Wynn Resorts, Four Seasons, and Nobu Hotels on the horizon – the emirate offers an exceptional portfolio of stays.

Adding to its appeal are signature experiences that range from the world’s longest zipline on the UAE’s highest peak, Jebel Jais, and sunrise hot-air balloon rides, to desert stargazing and authentic cultural deep dives at the Suwaidi Pearl farm. Together, these elements blend adventure, relaxation, and heritage to deliver a luxury travel experience unlike anywhere else in the UAE.