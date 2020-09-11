Corey Smith appointed North American Creative Supervisor at ReDefine Montreal as the studio continues to grow

ReDefine, the innovative animation and visual effects services company, has appointed Corey Smith as North American Creative Supervisor in a further boost to its service offering.

In his new role Corey will play a leading part in the studio’s creative direction, providing guidance, oversight and support for the projects going through ReDefine’s Montreal hub. He will also work closely with ReDefine’s global creative leadership team and support the development of new projects, co-productions and internal intellectual property in North America.

Corey joins ReDefine from DNEG, where he was Head of CG in Montreal. Prior to this, Corey worked as part of DNEG’s Feature Animation team, having previously spent many years at Walt Disney Animation Studios. At Disney, Corey worked on projects such as ‘Dinosaur’, ‘Chicken Little’, ‘Tinker Bell’ and ‘Meet the Robinsons’, and was VFX Supervisor on ‘Gnomeo and Juliet’. He is a graduate of the University of Buffalo with a BS in Aerospace/Mechanical Engineering.

Launched in 2019, ReDefine provides creative visual effects and animation services to expanding international markets and independent filmmakers everywhere. Leveraging DNEG’s groundbreaking technology infrastructure alongside a highly client-centric approach, ReDefine tailors its work to the individual needs of each project and client.

Corey Smith said: “I am looking forward to hitting the ground running with the ReDefine team, helping to steer and support our creative process and continuing to ensure that we deliver the very best work for our clients. It’s exciting to bring my experience and knowledge to ReDefine’s exciting pipeline of projects. On a personal level, I’m also thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time on my first love, animation.”

Rohan Desai, ReDefine Global Head added: “ReDefine has grown substantially over the course of the last year – both in terms of the scope of the projects that we are delivering for our clients and the size and experience of our global team. This is a great time to welcome Corey to ReDefine; he is an experienced and innovative creative leader, and he will be a fantastic mentor and guiding light for our teams as we continue to grow.”

Corey’s appointment will bolster the creative team at ReDefine as it continues to deliver a growing pipeline of work. Current ReDefine visual effects projects include ‘Sweet Girl’ and ‘The White Tiger’ for Netflix; ‘The Undoing’ for HBO; ‘Brahmastra’, written and directed by Ayan Mukherjee and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; ‘83’ for director Kabir Khan; and ‘Kung Fury 2’ for director David Sandberg and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Fassbender. ReDefine is also in production on animation projects ‘Rock Dog 2’, ‘Rock Dog 3’ and ‘The Silk Road Rally’, having recently delivered ‘100% Wolf’, a co-production with Flying Bark Productions which has been enjoying great box office success around the world.