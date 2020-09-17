Sports Betting Revenue Halves in the US, France in Q2 2020 as UK eSports Grows By 2,922% YoY

According to the research data analyzed and published by SafeBettingSites.com, sports betting revenue in France fell by 56% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2020. It led to an overall drop of 6% in gross gambling revenue (GGR).

Similarly, in the US, according to the AGA, the same period saw a 46.3% drop YoY in sports betting GGR.

NBA2k and FIFA Account for 80% of UK’s eSports Revenue

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) reported incredible growth in eSports betting. The Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) increased by 2,922% from March 2019 to March 2020, from £50,000 to £1.5 million. In April, the figure more than doubled to £3.39 million marking a 124% increase in one month. According to a report from EveryMatrix, eSports betting surged by 40x in May 2020. NBA2k and FIFA took the bulk of the betting volume, accounting for over 80% of the wagered amount.

During the same period, operators in France reported a decline of 87% in online sports betting revenue and a drop of 32% in average player spending. During the same period, active player accounts dropped by 36%. However, there was an increase of 33% in bets on horseracing as well as a 126% growth in online poker betting. As a result, the overall GGR for the country’s online gambling market increased by 8% during H1 2020.

On the other hand, the US reported a revenue drop of 78.8% in commercial gaming. The only vertical to report an increase was iGaming, with a 253.8% growth in revenue. It was the first time since Q2 2017 when iGaming revenue surpassed the revenue from sports betting. However, by the start of Q3, sports betting was on the way to recovery. In July, there was an increase of 86.2% YoY, leading to a year-to-date (YTD) growth of 18.9%.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://www. safebettingsites.com/blog/ 2020/09/16/sports-betting- revenue-halves-in-the-us- france-in-q2-2020-as-uk- esports-grows-by-2922-yoy/