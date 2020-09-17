Wondershare UniConverter 12 upgrade the DVD Burner for DVD lover

Vancouver, Canada – Wondershare is recently updating UniConverter V12 with powerful DVD Burner features designed to enhance DVD burning workflows and speed up burning for DVD fans and educators. The tool can also come in handy when the educators want to prepare training material for their students or commercial distribution without having any prior experience in the post-production industry.

“As an old lady with extremely limited technical knowledge, I love the ease by which I can use every aspect of your program. Thank you so much for such simple yet useful application,” says Janice Magri, UniConverter Customer.

“Despite not being as popular as they once were, DVDs are still being used by countless people. We wish to provide a reliable and professional application that can help people to save beautiful memories to DVDs even by those who are in their 60s,” says Wenfeng Wu, Project Manager for Wondershare UniConverter.

DVD Burner in UniConverter V12 has features such as:

• Videos to ISO Files and DVD Folders

Since most laptops don’t come with DVD drives anymore, UniConverter’s DVD Burner can be used to create virtual DVDs in ISO format or DVD folders.

• Backing Up

Could back up extremely important filers to DVDs for safekeeping.

• Multiple Formats Support

Support more than 1000 formats. The users can import media files in different formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, etc., and burn them on to a DVD or Blu-ray disc without compromising the picture quality.

• DVD Copying

Could import media files from an existing DVD. These videos can burn on to new discs with the regular DVD creation method.

• DVD Decoration

The template selection interface can custom DVD’s background music and picture to get a customized layout.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That’s why we’re trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.