ACADS360 unveils enhanced version of PRM 360, the disruptive e-procurement tool-COVID-19 Management Solution!

Acads360 India Pvt Ltd, unveiled the advanced version of its disruptive e-procurement tool, PRM360 – the COVID-19 Management Solution, to address the procurement challenges confronted by manufacturing sector, in these unprecedented times. The innovative solution,being offered free of cost,expeditiously and seamlessly streamlines the procurement and supply chain operations, disrupted due toa long and unparalleled layoff in the annals of Industrial history. It proactively assesses and mitigates risks involved and helps build alternative supplier capabilities.

Despite easing of the lockdown, the manufacturing sector faces enormous uncertainties and challenges even to gain a semblance of pre-covid-19 production levels. The most critical of these is the procurement and supply chain operations. PRM360’s COVID-19 Management Solution, is designed to address this seemingly insurmountable crisis. Its proactive risk mitigating smart solution with inbuilt mechanism to suggest alternate suppliers, is the apt panacea to beat the lockdown blues. With COVID-19 Management Solution in place, manufacturing plants can look to ramp up their production to optimum levels in the quickest possible time, says Mr Nitesh Reddy, Founder & CEO, Acads360 India Pvt Ltd.

The solution incorporatesseveral novel and vital features like,

o Simplified Communication Module, which identifies and enables communication with critical suppliers and enhances collaboration across the value chain.

o Supplier BCP (Business Continuation Plan) Management, evaluates critical supplier BCPs, assesses, prioritises, mitigates and manages supplier risk and prepares supply chain contingency plans.

o Product Manufacturing Feasibility, evaluates the Supplier Risk dependency on the finished product with regard to raw material and packaging and reduces warehousing, transportation and inventory costs.

o Smart Delivery Management enhances delivery accuracy and timelines, driving more OTIF’s through real time supplier delivery data and automates follow-up mechanism.

o Requisition Priority Management, helps to quickly assess current requisitions’ status and devise a plan for quick turnaround time with minimal effort.

o BCP Productivity Index, measures supplier performance to understand risk exposure and guides in building alternative supplier capabilities where needed.