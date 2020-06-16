APM Terminals Pipavav celebrated World Milk Day 2020

APM Terminals Pipavav celebrated “20th World Milk Day” on June 1, 2020. The theme this year was ‘Milk—The Complete Food.’’

The port organised a series of online events ranging from a webinar to creative activities like slogan & poem writing on milk, selfie with my livestock etc to attract the youngsters as a part of the celebration. A week-long celebration from May 25th to June 1st; saw enthusiastic participation from over 500 youngsters from 34 villages around the port. Owing to the lockdown and to ensure social distancing, the activities moved on to virtual platform this year.

The webinar on “Milk – The Complete Food” attended by over 300 people focussed on the nutritional and therapeutic value of milk and its products and the key role that the dairy industry plays in physical sustenance. Students were encouraged to use social media platforms to express their creativity in the form of poetry writing and came up with catchy slogans on milk and even a selfie with one’s livestock.

World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations on 1st June 2001 to recognize the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector. Each year, the benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world, including how dairy supports the livelihoods of people.