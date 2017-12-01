Arpit Verma named as one of the ‘Most Influential Marketing Leaders’

Arpit Verma, who leads Marketing and Product Development at Solar Solutions and Technology firm MYSUN, was cited as one of India’s ‘Most Influential Marketing Leaders’ by the World Marketing Congress. The recognition comes from Arpit’s contribution to MYSUN’s incredible growth story, which has made it India’s leading online rooftop solar platform. Arpit was felicitated at the 4th edition of the World Marketing Congress, held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on the 24th and 25th of November, 2017.

The conference, entitled ‘Purposeful Purpose’, focused on purposeful marketing, i.e, the use of marketing to promote commerce of a higher purpose, including sustainable development that caters to the needs of the environment. Arpit has been instrumental in helping MYSUN make significant strides towards a sustainable tomorrow through the use of its web platform and mobile apps which seeks to educate customers about the benefits of using rooftop solar power as well as make their solar journey easier. This customer-centric approach was recognized as a wonderful exposition on purposeful marketing, and led to his inclusion in the prestigious list.

Commenting on the recognition, Gagan Vermani, Founder & CEO, MYSUN, said, “Arpit has led the marketing and the development of the www.itsmysun.com web platform, which has been our primary medium of communication with our potential customers and helped us spread the word of going solar throughout India. Arpit’s incredible effort in creating the kind of tools and content that have made MYSUN India’s leading rooftop solar power company is now being recognized externally. We are extremely proud of him”