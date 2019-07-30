AskNestle’s NINA, Virtual Nutrition Assistant inspires Parents

Nestle India, in collaboration with Senseforth, a leading full-stack conversational AI provider, has built NINA (Nestlé India Nutrition Assistant), an AI powered nutrition assistant. NINA is one of India’s first Corporate Service Brand – AskNestlé and is built to assist young parents create healthy meal plans, smart recipes and food hacks for their children up to from 2 to 12yrs of age.

AskNestlé’s NINA is designed to interact with users in a human-like manner and will offer real-time, personalized advice on nutrition that is balanced, scientifically correct and customized to their unique needs. Integrated with Google voice assistant, NINA helps mothers even feed fussy eaters a balanced diet, by suggesting creative ways of providing nutritious food and even recipes, while giving tips and hacks to make meals appetizing for kids. NINA makes meal plan recommendations based on allergy, food type and even regional preferences.

Rashi Goel, Director Consumer Communications, Nestlé India said, “Voice interactions online are increasing at a rapid pace in India. Parents are constantly searching for the right and personalized nutrition information for their children. We combined both these trends to create NINA. With NINA, we embrace new age technology and to make simple and relevant nutrition information accessible to all. This is truly an example of a corporate brand walking the talk in a way that is relevant to today’s millennial parents.”

Speaking about the development, Shridhar Marri, CEO, Senseforth, said, “Thousands of young mothers interact with Nina to decide what to pack in their kid’s lunch box every day. Nina can help rekindle healthy eating habits by nourishing a young generation with a refreshingly new interface. Senseforth’s Conversational AI platform A.ware is versatile and comprehensive and helps in building AI powered bots that can act as nutrition assistants, travel agents or even financial advisors. Nina goes beyond business and inspires people in creating a healthy new generation.

The launch of Nina showcases Senseforth’s diverse Conversational AI capabilities. The company has worked with 25 brands and implemented over 60 enterprise bots since its inception.