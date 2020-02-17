GoZero Mobility- Birmingham based Electric-Bike maker, known for manufacturing premium electric performance bikes and signature lifestyle merchandise, today announced the launch of its new logo at the celebration event organized by the British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata to mark the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The event was graced by many dignitaries from politics & corporate.

On the theme of “GREEN IS GREAT”, key British companies displayed their products at the event. GoZero Mobility showcased its high performance, new generation e-bikes. On this occasion, GoZero Mobility launched its new logo “Make.Fit” which displays the brand commitment in helping global transition to sustainable mobility and helping people transform to healthy lifestyle. The logo was launched by Mr. Nicholas David Low, The British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata.

On the occasion, Mr. Ankit Kumar, CEO, GoZero Mobility said “It’s a privilege to be a part of the celebration event marking the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We were given the opportunity to display our e-bikes which garnered a lot of interest from people visiting the event. The need of the hour for the people across the world is to make necessary lifestyle changes so as to live a better, healthy and green life. At GoZero, we are determined to make products that help consumers achieve healthy& greener living. Our new logo represents our vision of promoting green mobility and healthy lifestyle in true sense. GoZero is committed to become an aid for people in transforming their lifestyle and environment.”

With the rise in the number of people being more aware about their health and adopting healthier lifestyle, the global electric bikes market is witnessing moderate growth. This market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the year 2020-2025. The Government of India is encouraging the use of electric bikes, and it is looking forward to convert the “gasoline vehicles” to electric vehicles by the end of the year 2035.