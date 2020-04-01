Children to stay safe in the fight against Coronavirus: Katha innovatively shows how

In these tumultuous times, Katha – an organization that has been creating reader leaders, since 1988 – continues to work with, and for our communities, extending support to those, who stand in dire need for the same. Amongst the many initiatives that fall under this overarching objective, Katha has released an e-book titled “The Mystery Of The Missing Soap”.

This unique e-book is an amalgamation of creativity and purpose, serving an important cause: it aims to encourage our children to understand, in their language, the essentials of hygiene and health, necessary to overcome the current challenges.

The lucid language, the attractive design and layout, and the ease of downloading the e-book is bound to find resonance among its readers. The e-book is, currently, available in English, Hindi and Tamil. The Marathi, and Assamese versions will be available in due course.

The storyline revolves around the evil Asura, Tobakachi, who wishes to conquer India by spreading the attack of the deadly Coronavirus; the e-book serves as an exciting one-stop guide for children to know how to protect themselves from the pandemic, as it is filled with interesting facts and do’s and dont’s that children should follow.

The e-book will be soon available at a nominal price on Amazon Kindle. However, the books can also be read for free on https://books.katha.org/e-books/

Says Geeta Dharmarajan, Founder, Katha: “The idea is to reach out to everyone, including children from low-income communities, and hence, anybody can read the book for free. All they need is an internet connection or a smartphone/laptop/any other device that supports an internet connection. Our objective is to protect our children from this pandemic, as much as is possible, and awareness is crucial for the same.”