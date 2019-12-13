CII Awards Prione for Active Customer Engagement at the Customer Obsession Awards 2019

Prione Business Services, a joint venture between Catamaran Ventures and Amazon, won the Recognition for Active Customer Engagement at the ‘Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Award for Customer Obsession, 2019’ ceremony. The results were announced at the Le Meridien, New Delhi. The award was distributed by B.N. Satpathy, Former Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog. This award recognizes customer centric organizations, where the customer is at the centre of all that they do.

Established in 2016 by CII, this award was created to promote a Customer Obsession Culture among Indian Industry. Based on the requirements of the “CII IQ Excellence Framework (Framework) for Managing Customer Experience”, it encompasses 7 categories which are further elaborated through 6 sub categories based on two broad dimensions: Processes and Results. The programme also helps organizations understand the various elements that can help them deliver superior customer experience, across the value chain, at all stages of the customer life cycle: emotional, rational or physical.

Speaking on the win, Sandeep Varaganti, CEO and MD, Prione, said, “At the heart of Prione is our customer obsession, we start with the customer and work backwards. Itis not just a way of thinking, but also a process that gives us relentless customer focus. We have a highly motivated team with a vision to enable and empower small and medium businesses in India’s fast-growing digital economy, with a focus on both their short-term and long-term growth. We humbly receive this award by CII which further validates our customer obsession as we strive to keep pushing the bounds with customer delight.”

The applicability of the award was assessed based on size, sector, business model, products & services offered and other relevant information including strategic advantages and challenges. A comprehensive, rigorous assessment process was designed in line with internationally practiced assessment process. The assessment process involved submitting a detailed application document as per the Model Criteria. Based on the outcome of the macro level assessment clearance, an onsite assessment was carried out to further assess the maturity of practices and performance, in line with the requirements of the Framework.