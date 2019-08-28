Common Ayurvedic practices to improve immunity

There is no doubt in saying that Ayurvedic practices plays a important role in boosting up the immune system. According to the ancient Ayurvedic texts, immunity is the most important element for a healthy living as it guards and endures the body from all the injurious medical conditions as well as maintains the immune system which is highly required for a balanced healthy lifestyle. There are some significant ayurvedic practices that help in enhancing up and maintaining good immunity level.

Immunity is the ability of multicellular organisms to fight injurious bacteria from entering it. Immunity includes specific and nonspecific components. Ayurveda is one of the oldest and globally acclaimed holistic healing systems, developed more than 3,000 years ago in India. It’s based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit.

According to By Mr. Mohamad Yusuf N Shaikh, Founder Kudrati Ayurved Health Center, “Food that we intake helps in improving the immunity. There can be some ingredients that remains similar in every season’s balanced diet but none of the edibles suit the conditions of every season. While cooling crudites and fluids are perfect for the summer; warming, protein-rich elements are the must-have for vata (winter) season. Freshly cooked vegetables are easier for the body to digest and assimilate than the junk foods. Minimize the stress and support easy digestion by consuming lightly cooked food instead of the high-calorie diets.”

Managing the stress with meditation therapies also helps in enhancing the immunity. Increasing stress issue amongst urbanites has directly or indirectly pushed the people to get into the bad habits of smoking and drinking to distress themselves. But instead of relieving the stress they further push them in the trench of severe health problems. On the other side, meditation therapies heal the aching stress pain in a healthy way. Several researches works across the world have suggested mindfulness meditation as the best therapy to reduce stress thereby enhancing immune as well as cognitive functions of the body.

Urbanization in the world has gifted us a new disease- Stress. Most of the people who are working in the metropolitan are dealing with this issue. Most people switch to bad habits of smoking and drinking to distress themselves. One of the fruitful habits to avoid stress is regular exercise or yoga and meditation. Physical Workout stimulates chemicals in the brain that helps you to relax and improves your moral. Exercise doesn’t mean you have to buy a gym membership and you can only workout in a gym, simple running and exercise at the home for 30 minutes can be helpful for leading a healthy lifestyle.

The heavy pollutants in the environment has already led to a serious pile-up of many toxic bodies inside our system and further piling it up with toxins (from drinking alcohol and smoking) and toxic anti-nutrients (in grains, beans, peanuts, soy and too much of vegetable oils) can lead to immense destruction of the intestinal lining. Instead try going on an alkaline diet with lots of fruits, nuts, legumes and vegetables in it, this will power up the body’s ability to detoxify the preoccupied toxins from the environmental chaos.

Ideal sleep routines in terms of Ayurveda includes going to bed early in the night and waking up in the early morning hours before sunrise. This would not just give you immense time to work upon yourself but will also help in stimulating your body’s cleansing systems. Simple body movements before sunrise like a small walk or Pranayam would keep you active all through the day by keeping aside all the lazy, sleepy vibes. Working all day with no or untimely rest routines won’t let the body synthesize the nutrients well even with the best of food getting into it and this would severely hamper the immune. With a hampered immune system you won’t achieve much success in your life due to frequent health issues so it’s advised to better be careful about the same from the beginning instead of regretting later on.