Component support for Vistara’s Boeing 787 fleet

TATA SIA Airlines Limited (Vistara) and Lufthansa Technik have signed a twelve-year component support agreement for the Boeing 787 fleet to be operated by Vistara. The Indian carrier has six firm orders and four options for this aircraft type. The agreement covers a wide range of aircraft components for the Boeing 787. Service provision will start as early as the first quarter of 2020.

Sisira Kanta Dash, Senior Vice President Engineering, Vistara said: “We are very pleased to partner with Lufthansa Technik to provide component support for our new 787 fleet. We have been working with Lufthansa Technik for the past three years on various projects and are looking forward to further deepening this successful cooperation. We are confident that Lufthansa Technik, with its extensive technical capabilities, fast response time and dedicated support, will optimally contribute to our 787 operations.”

“With our local customer service team, we have developed excellent working relationships with this fast-growing carrier. The airline’s requests are always handled with the highest priority,” comments Zang Thio, Senior Director Corporate Sales Southeast Asia and Indian subcontinent of Lufthansa Technik. “We are very proud that Vistara has once again placed its trust in us and our services for its new 787 fleet.”

Vistara, a joint venture of TATA group India and Singapore Airlines, is India’s premium full-service carrier and the only 5-star rated airline in India. Lufthansa Technik already supports the Indian airline with single component services, ad hoc composites repairs (Airframe Related Components, ARC®), consumables supply and AOG (Aircraft on Ground) support for the carrier’s Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 fleets. The new contract also contributes to consolidating Lufthansa Technik’s role as market leader for 787 component services in Asia Pacific.