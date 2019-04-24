DLF and Dignity Foundation celebrates Dignity Divinity with fervor

Dignity Foundation Delhi NCR Chapter celebrates its first Quarterly Event “Dignity Divinity” with zeal in Bipin Chandra Pal Auditorium at Chitranjan Park. Under the aegis of DLF Foundation, Dignity Foundation has been working relentlessly for the wellbeing of the senior citizens for more than two decades and has been offering selfless services to the one of the most overlooked section of the society.

The event saw an enthusiastic participation of senior citizens which included devotional music and performances. Dignity Divinity program was conducted to spread the message of happiness and solidarity. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Chief Guest, Smt Sharda Chawla, Senior Member Chinmaya Mission and Dr Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation.

The enticing performances were given by the members included bhajans, poems and dances which created a devotional environment in the auditorium. These performances by the Senior Citizens of the Foundation proved that age is just a number and happiness is what one needs to live life to the fullest.

DLF Foundation and Dignity Foundation together have taken many initiatives to provide noble services to the elderly in society. DLF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DLF Limited was founded in the year 2008 with a mission to empower communities by providing finest services to senior citizens, creating multiple opportunities and providing platforms for the underprivileged by promoting inclusive growth.