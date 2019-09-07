Eco- friendly Ramky Go Green Ganesha unveiled

Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd(REEL) in collaboration with BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, unveiled their eco-friendly Ganesha idol on 2nd September, 2019 at Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta. This is the 12th edition of Ramky’s award-winning initiative of Green Ganesha. With each passing year, the eco-friendly brainchild of the network has always reinforced the absolute necessity for environment conservation and sustainability. Gaining immense popularity since the time it laid its foundation in 2008, the campaign this year, is sure to entice listeners across the 10-day long festivities.

In order to make a conscious effort of keeping the environment clean, this year’s BIG Green Ganesha idol has been made using old newspapers, donated by citizens and celebrities of Hyderabad, in a massive collection drive that started from 21st August, 2019.

The idol which was unveiled yesterday will be exhibited for 7 days in the mall. Celebs from Tollywood & TV industry will be visiting the mall for daily evening aarti. Daily competitions will be held at the mall to engage mall visitors and listeners where they can win exciting gifts from 92.7 BIG FM.

Mr. Goutham Reddy, MD & CEO of REEL unveiled the idol. Nitya from the cast of the film – Operation Gold fish and director Adavi Sai were also present for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Goutham Reddy said “This initiative is a step towards spreading awareness regarding the importance of environment-friendly products. This measure demonstrates that we can enjoy festivities and celebrate without harming our environment. We all are aware of the buzz about using eco-friendly but through this inventiveness we are implementing the plan in action. The Green Ganesha initiative is our contribution to the environment. Being in the space where we closely experience the hazards that affect the environment, we are trying to make Green Ganesha an awareness campaign and save the environment from the use of harmful products”.

Nitya who was also present during the launch commented “Every year we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and dispose huge amounts of non-biodegradable chemicals into the lakes and rivers. While celebrating we do not think how we are spoiling the Lord’s most beautiful creation, Nature & Environment. According to me the greatest offering to Ganesha would be to adopt measures to save the environment while celebrating the occasion.”