Fortis Hospital, Gurugram contributes to Fit India movement, organizes free health camp in Patna

To contribute to the“Fit India” movement, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram organized a free BMT (Bone Marrow Transplant) and Kidney camp at Raj Ratan Health Care center in association with Dr (Maj.) Deepak Ranjan and Rotary Club City Samrat, Patna where 450 patients were screened for free.

India has the third highest number of hematological cancers in the world, after US and China. Among the top 20 cancers affecting the Indian population in 2012, leukemia is ranked at nine. It affected an estimated 32,000 men and women in the country that year and caused 26,000 deaths.

“Throughout our practice we have found huge recurrence of blood disorder in Bihar. Through our camp in Patna, we want to spread awareness that many of blood disorders are not incurable and can be cured through medication. What is required is early diagnosis and treatment which leads to positive results and cure. We are committed to make Bihar anemia free through our regular campaigns and will continue to serve the society through such camps. The good outcome depends upon early detection and awareness. Through these camps we want to raise awareness on blood disorders and blood cancers.” said Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Director, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

In regard with the kidney diseases, 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), and millions die each year because they do not have access to affordable treatment. According the 2010 Global Burden of Disease study, chronic kidney disease was ranked 27th in the list of causes of total number of deaths worldwide in 1990 but rose to 18th in 2010. Over 2 million people worldwide currently receive treatment with dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive, yet this number may only represent 10% of people who need treatment to live.

“Due to changing lifestyles and an increased prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure in population of Patna and neighboring cities, the number of patients suffering from kidney diseases has increased significantly over the past few years. This is a reason for increase in the number of patients on dialysis. To ensure healthy Kidney functioning, it is essential to diagnose the disease on time and to take necessary preventive measures. If one notices swelling on the face or feet, pain in the pelvis, pain or a burning sensation while urinating, a frequent need to urinate, these may be symptoms of nephritis. It is appealed to not to ignore these signs and consult the doctor in case any of the symptoms are noticed.” Said Dr. Salil Jain, Director & HOD, Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram