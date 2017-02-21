PNB Housing Finance Limited, one of India’s premier and fastest growing housing finance companies, is organizing ‘Ghar Utsav – The Dream Home Expo’, on 25th and 26th February 2017 at Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi.

The one of its kind event being organized is aimed at bringing prospective home buyers and prominent real estate developers together on a common platform in an effort to consolidate the market. Prominent developers of Delhi NCR, the likes of ATS, Mahagun, Saya, Lotus Greens, Vatika, Panchsheel, Omaxe and Gaurs, are displaying and offering their products and attractive deals to future home owners.

Speaking on the exhibition, Mr. Sanjaya Gupta, MD, PNB Housing Finance Limited said, “This is an optimum time to hold such an event, especially when the interest rates have softened and are among the lowest in the last many years. The demonetization effects are slowly fading, thus attaining normalcy. Through this platform, we want to reiterate that people should take a leap forward to purchase their home if they have been postponing the decision till now. Currently, the choices are wide, interest rates are comfortable and this is an appropriate time, especially with RERA underway, which is expected to ensure timely deliveries.”

“In the two-day Ghar Utsav expo, we intend to offer the walk-in customers’ rate of interest which is as low as 8.5% p.a. and zero processing fees coupled with some very attractive offers by reputed real estate developers. The Delhi edition shall be the flagship event for us and it is slated to be an annual, pan India event in the future”, added Mr. Sanjaya Gupta.

CREDAI National President and Chairman of ATS, Mr. Getamber Anand, said, “This is a great initiative by PNB Housing and we are excited to be a part of it. It is an opportunity for people to avail benefits of low rate of interest as well as best of property offers under a single roof. With easing interest rates and affordable housing getting the infrastructure status, we anticipate higher turnout in terms of home buyers in this calendar year, thus building positive sentiments.”

About PNB Housing Finance Limited

PNB Housing Finance Limited (NSE: PNBHOUSING, BSE: 540173) is promoted by Punjab National Bank and is a registered Housing Finance Company with National Housing Bank (NHB). The Company got listed on the Indian stock exchanges on 7th November, 2016. The Company offer its retail customers “housing and non-housing loans”. The Company is also into construction finance loans to real estate developers for residential housing. PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking Housing Finance Company.