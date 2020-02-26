Go Girl Go Campaign gains momentum from the Maharashtra Chief Minister, girl athletes to get major support!

Go Girl Go campaign, an initiative to strengthen and empower girls of Maharashtra got a significant push at the Shiv Chattrapati Shivaji Award function. The campaign was supported by Maharashtra Chief Minister – Shri Uddhav Thackeray, State Tourism Minister – Aaditya Thackeray, Sports Minister – Shri Sunil Kedar, State Sports Minister – Aditi S Tatkare. Other dignitaries present were Shri Sanjay Raut, Shri Rahul Narvekar, Shri Aslam Shaikh, Shri Arvind Sawant and Shri Ramesh Sippy.

Honourable CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray mentioned that sports are an integral part of the culture in Maharashtra and he also appreciated the award winners of Shiv Chattrapati Shivaji Award. The CM said, “We should encourage the younger generation to be more active and take care of their fitness level as inactivity caused due to mobile and laptop addiction is a severe health concern.” He believed that sports are a great way to achieve overall fitness and make India proud by winning medals. He also appreciated the athletes of Maharashtra for their outstanding performance at Khelo Games held at Guwahati.

State Sports Minister, Aditi S Tatkare mentioned, “We should all collectively encourage girls to participate in sports and take care of their health. There will be multiple activities planned throughout the year to educate girls regarding health, nutrition, fitness and sports.”

Sports Minister, Shri Sunil Kedar further added, “Through the campaign we look forward to getting more athletes who can be trained for international competition.”

Shri Om Prakash Bakoria said “We would like to gain more prominence at international level. We are scouting talent and will provide the support to achieve more medals in Olympics”.

Mr. Rishikesh Kumar, CEO, Xtraliving Pvt Ltd. being the knowledge partner, mentioned that the campaign would have a series of events. He also talked about the next event, which is “Hunt for the fastest girl in Maharashtra”. The final is scheduled to happen on 8th March in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune. Apart from other events being planned, semi-finals and finals of FIFA U-17 women’s football world cup will happen in Mumbai. He said, “the response to the campaign has been very motivating, and we are excited to take it to the next level.”