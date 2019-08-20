Gurugram celebrates the 73rd Independence day with Freedom Run.

To savor the spirit and zeal of the 73rd Independence Day, the residents of DLF5 and DLF Gardencity participated in Freedom Run on 15th August early morning, starting at Club5 and DLF Gardencity Plots, sector 91 respectively. The planned route spread across the various respective condominiums of DLF5 and DLF Gardencity energizing the area with zeal and enthusiasm.

Over 1200 residents across all condominiums took part in the 6th freedom run of DLF5. The event started off with the hoisting of the tricolor and a rendition of the national anthem. It was heartening to see residents across all age groups taking part in the marathon. The 5 km run started from DLF Club5, taking a right towards Golf Course Road on St. Thomas Marg, keeping The Horizon Center on left and crossing it to enter the Gurgaon-Faridabad road in between DLF Golf and Country Club and DLF Bellaire. The route went on up to Water Station, the mid-point marking 2.5 km and return from there to DLF Club5 on the same track.

‘Happy Independence Day to all. It was a great experience celebrating the Independence Day with the community we live in. The route was interesting. It is a 4th time I am participating in the run. A great initiative by DLF5 indeed.’ said Kanhaya lal Kaul, 85, Carlton Estate DLF5.

Further, to add gaiety to the event, a rolling trophy between DLF5’s 13 condominiums was awarded to Princeton Estate for the maximum participation in the marathon.

On the other hand, the celebrations at DLF Gardencity started with Bib and T- shirt distribution after which the residents participated in a Zumba session to warm up their muscles. Among the atmosphere of zeal and enthusiasm, gas balloons were released in the air as a sign of freedom. The 3 km run at DLF Gardencity was held amidst the green landscapes of DLF Gardencity Plots near New Town Heights, sector 91. There were water points on every 500m for the runners. The run ended with prize distribution ceremony and refreshments.