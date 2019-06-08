Gurugram celebrates World Environment Day

In a bid to sensitize residents against the usage of plastic on the occasion of World Environment Day, Enviro- The facilities management wing of Vatika Group organised model making from waste plastic competition for its residents. The event took place at Club House, Vatika City, Sector 49, Gurugram. The residents participated in the competition with much zeal. Also, a plantation drive was organised under which more than 100 trees were planted in different areas of the condominium. More than 1000+ residents came to the event to do their bit for the nature.

Ashish, a resident of Vatika City said, “It was a wonderful event and I enjoyed the time with my family. Involvement of kids ensued in enhancement of their social skills and I am thankful to Enviro for the same. It’s really important for our kids to understand the need of clean and green environment. Moreover, with the current pollution levels in the city, it’s a great initiative.”

Celebrated on 5th of June every year, World Environment Day is the United Nation’s principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. It was commemorated for the first time in 1974. Since then, it has been a flagship tool for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues such as human overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. The theme for this year was ‘Beat Air Pollution’.