Highbar Technocrat rolls out SAP Cloud for Customer (C4C) solution to drive sales outcomes of construction enterprises

New Delhi, February 3, 2020: Highbar Technocrat Limited, one of the world’s leading end-to-end Information Technology (IT) solutions provider for the infrastructure and construction industry has unveiled the next generation Cloud for Customer (C4C) solution to optimize the end to end sales operations of the construction industry.

The SAP Cloud for Customer (C4C) solution facilitates an impeccable integration between front- and back-office operations as well as extensive insights about the customer to drive better sales.

The solution also enables the sales department to secure more time with clients and to capitalize on intelligent AI recommendations to win deals.

The C4C solution realizes better sales outcomes for enterprises in the construction industry with the following strategic benefits-:

● Pervasive sales footprint

The solution helps to achieve peak customer engagement with real-time updates to chalk out a flexible sales strategy. Also, it facilitates performance tracking even in offline mode.

● Outstanding customer experience

C4C equips the sales professionals with instant access to back-office data and a wholesome view of the customer information. This leads to better customer experience.

● Empowers sales professionals with intelligent features

The service is powered by AI-driven recommendations customized to different clients under different scenarios. Other features of the solution enables the sales team to add contacts, update records, and discover new opportunities automatically.

Elaborating more on the sales-oriented benefits of the C4C solution, Joydeep Banerjee, Business Development Head, Highbar Technocrat said “The solution is a testament to our technological prowess and strong domain expertise in the infrastructure industry. With C4C, the enterprises in the construction industry can accelerate sales cycles by enabling close collaboration between sales teams, internal experts, customers, and partners to maximize productivity and create personalized activity plans and timelines.’’

Some of the other prominent features of Highbar Technocrat’s Cloud for Customer (C4C) solution include-

● Evaluation of productivity, industry trends, competitive pricing, and defining pre-emptive measures and improvement plans

● Enabling close collaboration between sales teams, customers, and partners

● Access back-office quote-to-cash information in real-time through native integration with SAP ERP, SAP CPQ, and SAP Commissions

● Mitigating end-of-quarter surprises with interactive dashboards and embedded real-time customer analytics