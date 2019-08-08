HONOR 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition to be available on Flipkart and Amazon

HONOR, the global leading smartphone e-brand, has announced the availability of limited edition Phantom Red 20i on Amazon and Flipkart. The new colour variant of HONOR 20i will go on sale starting tomorrow. Furthering its aim to integrate more youth centric features and designs to its products, the Phantom Red variant of HONOR 20i comes with a sophisticated 3D photolithography technology which provides the smartphone with a prism-shaped color gradient that has hues of red, purple and pink.

Speaking about the launch of the HONOR 20i Phantom Red edition, Mr. Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer at HONOR India said,” After receiving an overwhelming response for HONOR 20i Phantom Blue and Midnight black, we are pleased to launch HONOR 20i in Limited Edition Phantom Red colour. The launch of the 20i Phantom Red edition reflects HONOR’s brand proposition of creating unique designs, embracing individuality and diversity. Just like the colours in our logo define our commitment to bring value to the young and dynamic consumers, this limited edition design extends that commitment and allows them to express their free spirited nature. We look forward to our consumers to experience the new design as we continue to further our motto of#YouDeserveBetter”

HONOR 20i features powerful triple camera setup that enables users to capture photos with extreme clarity- anytime, anywhere. The primary rear camera features a 24MP sensor to capture everything exactly as users see it with their eyes. The secondary camera uses an 8MP ultra-wide lenses with 120° field of view. The third 2MP camera is a depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera gets a 32MP; sensor with f/2.0 aperture for great looking selfies.

The AI-enabled camera is capable of recognizing over 500 scenes in 22 categories, automatically applying the best settings to the perfect shot. Based on the AI-powered algorithm, the camera can enhance the subject’s face and the background by modifying the exposure time and applying colour adjustment according to different scene types, creating professional-grade films For an immersive viewing experience, the smartphone comes with a 6.21 inches FHD 19:5:9 display and a dewdrop notch. The smartphone runs on EMUI 9.1 and comes with 12nm Kirin 710 chipset for ultimate performance. HONOR 20i comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB.