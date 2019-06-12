Hotel Sahara Star was accoladed with TripAdvisor(R) Certificate of Excellence 2019

Hotel Sahara Star, one of the renowned properties in the hospitality sector has recently won the most prestigious award; Trip Advisors Certificate of Excellence 2019. The luxurious and glorious hotel is known for valuing and celebrating Indian culture. Be it an occasion like Women’s Day or festival of lights – Diwali, everything is celebrated here with gusto and finesse.

This prestigious award honors hospitality excellence to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveller reviews on TripAdvisor and is extended to qualifying businesses’ worldwide.

TRIPADVISOR is one of the largest “social travelling website” from the world. The website collects reviews from social media, its app and website and generates rating accordingly. People from around the world usually trust this website and application for visiting or trying out new places.

On winning this honor Mr. Manish Sodhi, CEO, Hotel Sahara Star said, “At Hotel Sahara Star, we strive for the best and keep working towards bigger goals. For us we like to serve our patrons with quality and an unmatched experience. Being awarded by Trip Advisor is an honor for us. We are thankful to TripAdvisor for rewarding us with this certificate and recognizing our hardwork.”

This win for Hotel Sahara Star is dedicated to all our customers for helping us with their positive reviews and motivating us to serve them better.