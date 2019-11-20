IHCL AND LES ROCHES CHOOSE “NEXT GENERAL MANAGER OF INDIA

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company and Swiss institution Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, ranked number 3 of the world’s top institutions for hospitality management by the QS World University Rankings 2019 announced the winners of the “Next General Manager of India”. The campaign, a joint initiative launched in July 2019, was to identify top talent in hospitality in India.

Aimed at young hospitality professionals, the campaign awards one full scholarship to the winner and and five 50% scholarships to the runners up to study at Les Roches’ MBA in Global Hospitality Management program in Switzerland, followed by a fast track development program at an IHCL hotel.

“IHCL, with its vision to create global leaders for tomorrow, is delighted to associate with Les Roches for this initiative. Nurturing and developing talent for the industry is in line with our commitment to be future ready . We wish all the winners the very best.” Dr P V Murthy, Executive Vice President & Global Head – HR, IHCL

After a rigorous selection process, a panel of IHCL recruiters, Les Roches academics and external assessors named Kshitij Gandhi of Gurgaon the “Next General Manager of India” who will take up studies at Les Roches in February 2020.

“We are very impressed with the performance, attitude and maturity of all candidates and are looking forward to their contributions to the next MBA batch at Les Roches,” commented Dr Dimitrios Diamantis, Dean of Graduate Studies.

The program was launched by IHCL and Les Roches to address the prevalent skills gap and prepare the next generation of leaders to support the growth of travel and tourism industry in India.

