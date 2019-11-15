Incidence of CAD rising sharply among young adults

45 year old Ravi Saxena from Bareilly gets a new lease of life after undergoing a successful Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery. He was admitted in very critical condition with history of Myocardial Infarction (heart attack).

Initially he had been admitted in a hospital in Bareilly where angiography reports revealed Triple Vessel Coronary Artery Disease. In a state of emergency he was brought to Max Hospital Patparganj after CPR and mechanical Ventilation with NTG infusion.

“In the emergency the patient’s condition had worsened and the patient was immediately shifted to CTVS ICU where he was optimized. His 2D echo revealed severe dysfunction of the Left ventricle and was advised for a CABG surgery. The team immediately decided to perform CABG surgery also known as ‘Total Arterial Revascularization’. This method of surgery is technically demanding, and not performed usually in many cardiac centers. The patient had stabilized within 3 days of surgery and was discharged with no complications.” Said Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan – Associate Director, Cardiac Surgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi.

Many such patients with triple vessel Coronary artery disease have been successfully treated in the recent times. The purpose of the conference was to showcase live examples of people suffering from Triple Vessel CAD who have been successfully treated. 65 year old Mr. Ghanshyam Das, 45 year old Mr. Ravi Saxena and 75 year old Ramesh Gupta are such testimonials present. Such surgeries only have 15-20% success rates even in advanced countries like UK and US.

“Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a major cause of cardiovascular death worldwide and India poor lifestyle habits are contributing to a rise in such patients. Apart from age and family history, controllable risk factors including increased cigarette smoking, high levels of cholesterol, high systolic blood pressure and diabetes have been noted to raise the risk of atherosclerosis by around 90%. In fact over 20% of diabetic patients have suffered from this condition.” He added.

It is thus important to create awareness among the masses that timely intervention of such conditions can prevent mortality and morbidity. Since this operation is not performed in many cardiac centers, Max Hospital Patparganj has successfully treated many patients from tier 3 and tier 4 cities.