“Indian Railways to get World Class Railway Stations thru JKB Infrastructure & French Railways Partnership”

Indian Railways’ ‘Railway Station Redevelopment’, is a landmark project to redevelop, reconstruct, and renovate India’s key railway stations to surpass world-class standards. This project focuses on key stations across the country and state to positively impact 100 cities and 16 Million passengers per day. It is an initiative that JKB Infrastructure, an upcoming Infrastructure company is deeply focused on and has partnered with SNCF, one of the leading global railway operators with a track record of many domain firsts including a record for the fastest train.

One of the key targets of the Modi government has been to modernize the Indian Railways as it believes it is one of India’s growth engine. Aligning with PM Modi’s vision, JKB Infrastructure sees immense value in this modernization drive for all stakeholders right from passengers, private investors and the railways.

Anirudh Jaikishan Bhagchandka, Director at JKB Infrastructure shared that “Indian Railways is an institution that is connected to almost every Indian. Its moves 23 Million passengers and 3 Million Tonnes of freight on a daily basis rightly earning the tag of growth engine of the economy. We at JKB Infrastructure are aiming to create a paradigm-shifting sustainable public infrastructure that is critical in long term economic development of India. And that is why we feel any intervention with the right intent within the Railway system has manifold returns for all stakeholders.”

SNCF Hubs & Connexion, the International Station Operation Division of SNCF and this project’s key enabler is known worldwide for their expertise on design, development and operations of multi-modal transit hubs. Their contribution is not only limited to France but also spreads across Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Far East.

Fabrice Morenon, Managing Director at SNCF Hubs & Connexion, shared his thoughts on this alliance and said, “Our team is a mix of Engineers, Architects, Traffic Flow, Financial & Economic experts from across the world. We are sure their expertise along with Anirudh’s vision & team can create seamless opportunities across India for various stakeholders.” With their integrated station management systems, SNCF Hubs & Connexion has been able to create unique successful models that enhance customer experience along with new revenue streams while lowering maintenance costs. Hence, this partnership shall help the Modi government realize their dream faster.