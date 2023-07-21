India’s largest millet snack brand, Troo Good, unveils its fifth manufacturing facility at Durg in Chhattisgarh

India, 21 July 2023: Troo Good, India’s largest millet snacking brand, has unveiled its fifth manufacturing facility in the country at Durg in Chhattisgarh. This new facility is spread across 6000 sq. ft of floor area and supplements other allied facilities of the enterprise in the state. The factory was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister for Women and Child Development of the Government of Chhattisgarh, Smt. Anila Bhediya, in the presence of other dignitaries, including, Shri. Kuldeep Sharma, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, Balod, Dr Renuka Shrivastav, ZP CEO, Shri. Manoj Markaam, SDM and Shri. Piyush Soni, Ms. Saroja Devi, Gram Panchayat President among others.

Located close to the enterprise’s raw material sources, the factory at Durg will also help bring in monetary opportunities to the local economy, enabling Troo Good to leave a measurable economic impact. It has a production capacity of 7,20,000 millet-based snack bars a year, and employs more women in its operations, while also engaging with women’s self-help groups.

The facility has deployed staff that fulfill roles across supervision, shop flow, quality control, dispatch, procurement, and supply chain and features an automated manufacturing line, with mixing machines, rollers, crushers, roasters, and manually operated cutting machines. Additionally, it will also have temperature control equipment, drying tables, and packing machines, to help maintain quality and ensure high standards of hygiene.

The facility at Durg follows Troo Good’s templatized factory model, which allows the brand to set up manufacturing facilities in a very short span, enabling it to scale operations with a corresponding increase in demand. The new facility is also set up keeping in mind the brand’s four principles of ‘Local Hiring’, ‘Local Procurement’, ‘Local Manufacturing’, and ‘Local Selling’, which adds value to the end-to-end hyper-local economy of the region.

Troo Good’s manufacturing facilities are spread across three states, with one each located in Hyderabad, Telangana and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and three other facilities in Chhattisgarh’s Awari, Bijapur, and now Durg. The company has invested upwards of ₹1 crore to set up the facility at Durg.

The new facility will help scale Troo Good’s revenue of ₹53 crore in FY 22-23 to meet the brand’s revenue target of ₹100 crore for FY 23-24. The brand’s millet chikkis are now present in over 30,000 outlets that range from Kirana stores to modern trade, across the country.