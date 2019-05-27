“Let Everyone Live How They Want To,” Says Ali Fazal

Love has been the ruling factor for centuries now, no matter what. We’ve seen and revelled in the countless amounts of Bollywood movies, novels and even marvelled at battle lines being drawn due to love. But the question that continues to evade is if love can truly be bound? Can it be right or wrong or culturally unaccepted? Everyone has a view point of normalizing a certain amount of love and disagreeing to some norms that it brings with it. Enjoying her new role as an RJ on the show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho on 92.7 BIG FM, actress Vidya Balan puts her best foot forward as she discusses pertinent issues in society that are brushed under the carpet.

This time around, she sparks a conversation about live-in-relationships with her B-Town friends like Ali Fazal, Arshad Warsi and Zoya Akhtar.

Speaking about the culture of love and marriages in the country, actor Ali Fazal says, “I feel there shouldn’t be a law against it. A lot of people believe in the sanctity of marriage, I believe so too. There are people of different faiths, some believe in God some don’t. You have to be open. To put chains on love and loving is just stupidity. We must let everyone live how they want to with complete freedom. We live in a democracy after all. It’s not a crime; two people are living together with consent. Marriage is not about two people coming together. It’s about the two families coming together. Thus, the institution of marriage and its sanctity becomes even more important. In the end, those two people have to be together. It doesn’t matter if they live together without marriage. Personally, I’d like to get married someday and be together.”

When asked if the institution of marriage is dying, Arshad Warsi said, “I think relationships rely on commitment and that’s about it. If you’re committed, then there is no difference between a live-in-relationship and marriage. And if you aren’t, again, it makes no difference if you are married or otherwise. I genuinely feel that we should be accepting of everything and manage to coexist.”

Speaking about her thoughts on live-in-relationships, Zoya Akhtar said, “I feel when you are an adult and have the right to elect and vote for a person who will run your country, the right to drink, what you do in your personal life is no one’s business except yours. If you’re not harming anyone and if you’re not breaking a law, I don’t think it’s anyone’s business what you do.”

MUTHOOT BLUE DHUN BADAL KE TOH DEKHO WITH VIDYA BALAN presented by MUTHOOT FINCORP is BIG FM’s new show which focuses on bringing imperative social topics to the forefront, airs every weekday evening from 7pm to 9pm, with repeats on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to that, a special highlight