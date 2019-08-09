Moving Guide: How to Find a Rental Property in a Desired Neighborhood

Livable neighbourhoods are often one of the most enticing factors about renting a home or apartment, and certain aspects of a neighbourhood can be a large advantage to renters, especially the younger population. That’s why it’s no surprise that “location, location, location” has long been the motto of great rental properties.

Describing his ideal neighbourhood, Jay Walljasper, author of “The Great Neighborhood Book: A Do-It-Yourself Guide to Placemaking,” says he looks for “the invincible spirit of neighborliness that’s apparent even to the casual visitor.”

So, what constitutes as a livable neighbourhood?

The answer is really a matter of opinion, but let’s first explore some of the common threads.

Easy Access to Amenities – According to a 2019 report by RE/MAX 6 out of 10 Canadians put easy access to shopping, dining and green spaces at the top of their list.

Public Transportation – Proximity to public transit, work, preferred schools and cultural and community centres are also major factors to consider when searching for a rental property.

Safety – Renters want to live in a neighbourhood with low crime rates and a strong police presence. They also look for buildings with on-site security as well as other safety features.

With that said, if you are on the search for a neighbourhood that meets these requirements, it’s important to start with some research. Become familiar with a neighbourhood that appeals to you. Research it online and, more importantly, invest some time to learn about its dynamics. Talk to locals including merchants and business owners and mention that you are in the market for a quality apartment. Pay particularly close attention to places where people gather such as coffee shops, libraries and supermarkets.

Dave Nevins of InterRent REIT suggests renters start their search via word of mouth. Ask friends or co-workers who rent about some of their building’s main features like gym facilities, pools and laundry areas. Ask them about move-in fees, when their rent is due and if any utilities are included in the price. These answers will help you narrow down your search.

You can also prepare an “apartment wanted” ad and share it on social media and other community platforms. Be sure to indicate the size of the apartment you seek and include your contact information. This can be especially helpful if the neighbourhood is popular and good rentals are harder to come by.

Check to see if the apartment building has a homeowner’s association or is part of similar community organizations. Determine if it has a social media page and use that forum to communicate your interest. Make similar inquiries with local real estate agents or property management groups. In many hard-to-get neighbourhoods, the best apartments are rarely advertised.

Livability contributes to a better quality of life, which is something that every renter should take into account when it comes to looking for a new home. Make a list of what you want and don’t want in a neighbourhood, and shop for those qualities.