Ness Digital Engineering Recognized by SiliconIndia as a Best Company to Work for – 2019

Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of digital transformation and custom software engineering services, has been recognized by SiliconIndia Magazine as a Best Company to Work for – 2019. Ness has been recognized for its entrepreneurial culture, work on innovative, cutting-edge technologies, career growth opportunities, and work-life balance.

“We congratulate Ness Digital Engineering on winning the accolade of Best Companies to Work for – 2019. Ness Digital Engineering is renowned not only for its digital transformation services, but is also highly appreciated for its entrepreneurial culture and the exposure to cutting-edge technologies that it offers to its employees,” said Anamika Sahu, Managing Editor, SiliconIndia. “Despite being 4,000+ people strong, the company still follows a startup culture that keeps them on their foot to constantly innovate and even provide limitless opportunities to the employees to climb up the ladder at an impressive pace.”

Ness Digital Engineering stands out from the crowd with its cultural diversity and company values, unique hiring strategies, employee engagement & recreational activities, knowledge sharing best practices, and employee empowerment programs. Ness focuses on building programs that enable individual career growth and growth as a company.

“We are very honored to be recognized by SiliconIndia as a Best Company to Work – 2019,” said Narayanan Nair, Chief People Officer, Ness Digital Engineering. “This accreditation is a testament to the focus and value that Ness adds to every employee’s success.” He added, “Given the innovative work we do every day with our customers, we strive hard to cultivate a positive can-do work environment that is both challenging and engaging.”