Pegasystems Celebrates the 12th Annual AIKYA festival with its Employees

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world’s leading enterprises, today hosted its 12th annual AIKYA, the company’s annual employee day. Aimed at celebrating the contributions of its 1,500+India-based workforce, employees reveled in a festive atmosphere, and some displayed their artistic talents as well. Government school students from the Pega Teach for Change (PTFC) program entertained the audience with a special dance show. The event culminated with a powerful performance delivered by Sona Mohapatra, a prominent singer and Bollywood artist.

India employees played a critical role in Pega’s overall growth this year. Under the aptly chosen ‘Utsav’ theme, this year’s AIKYA celebration aimed to recognize their achievements and foster collaborative team spirit. Pega India is supported by a strong work culture and comprehensive benefits portfolio that help land it on the Top 100 Best places to work in 2019 list by Great Places To Work. The event also featured a classical dance performance by a troupe to reflect India’s cultural strength to the company’s multi-geographic spanning audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suman Reddy Eadunuri, Managing Director, Pegasystems India, said, “Pega India has made incredible progress this year with development of differentiated products in the industry. This couldn’t have happened without the backing of a superior work culture that made us a top 20 workplace in India. We are delighted and proud of our achievements in 2019, and the AIKYA celebration is one of the ways we show our appreciation to the Pega India family. AIKYA is all about togetherness with the employees along with their spouses and children joining in the celebrations. This great occasion is being celebrated here by 2800 people of which 400 are from Bangalore. It’s been a great year for us, we have made tremendous progress during the year. Need to commend the outstanding work of all our employees, twenty five of the top contributors are being felicitated here today. The Company has never been in a better situation than where we are today and are poised for even bigger things. We know we have a great platform, great technology, great talent, great people. Off the 5400 employees Pega has 1700 are in India and pretty much all of them are in R&D and Application Development, 75% of our R&D footprint is in India.”

Pega started its India operations in 2007 and has grown rapidly in the past decade. With offices in Hyderabad and Bangalore, the Pega India team primarily focuses on research and development (R&D), product development and customer support.