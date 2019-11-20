Rejoice the Flavours from Chandni Chowk to China at Inorbit Mall, Whitefield

All you food lovers there’s something exciting planned for you by Inorbit mall, Whitefield. They bring to you yet another tantalizing food festival to pamper your taste bud where you can relish the widespread flavors from Chandni Chowk to China on the 23rd and 24th November 2019. This event will host an absolute authentic feel from Delhi to Shanghai with their exclusive food, dance, and décor of these two cities.. A wide plethora of sumptuous Indian and Chinese dishes will be present to cater to everybody’s taste palette present. There will be a diverse mix of dragon dance and Bollywood live music to entertain a holistic crowd present. Authentic Chinese décor is sure to mesmerize the eyes of one and all. Photo opportunities of the Great Wall of China is also another interesting facet of this event.

That’s not all, the weekend will also feature Delhi Street shopping like jewelry, sarees and dupattas to appeal to all the shopaholic ladies. So what are you waiting for? Come walk in with your friends and family and enjoy this delicious gastronomic and fun experience with great foot tapping music and dance!

What- Chandni Chowk to China

Where- Inorbit Mall, Whitefield

When- 23rd & 24th November 2019 (5pm onwards)