Relish Mouth Watering Street Food At Chatpati Gali Festival At Inorbit Mall, Whitefield

Block your dates all you street food lovers! Inorbit Mall, Whitefield is back yet once again with its finger licking good Street food festival on the 12th & 13th of October 2019 The event will provide for a wide array of tasty and appetizing street food varieties and assortments to give your evening that worthwhile touch. There will be varieties of street food dishes such as Golgappa, Pawbhaji, Dosa, to name a few among the rest of the carefully selected and chosen dishes from across the country. This festival is sure to pamper and cater to every taste bud present.

Some top notch live band performances will be set up to provide you with the extra doses of excitement and entertainment of the evening. A lot of fun entertainment activities would also be lined up to keep all kids and their families engrossed while you keep munching to your favourite street food.

So what are you waiting for, walk in with friends and family this weekend at Inorbit to make it the most memorable weekend with your loved ones in town relishing the most exquisite gastronomical journey like never before!